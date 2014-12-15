Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey forecast a deficit of AU$40.4 billion for this financial year in the latest Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), up over AU$10 billion since the previous estimate in May this year. "We are now witnessing the largest fall in the terms of trade since records began in 1959. This has been faster and deeper than anyone expected," Mr Hockey said, according to ABC. However, BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said that over half of the deficit could in fact be due to above-average unemployment. "The fact that Australia is running a large underlying budget deficit this year – despite still quite high commodity prices – demonstrates that it is weak economic growth and structural decline in tax revenues relative to GDP that are largely responsible for the lingering red ink," he added.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) cancelled the registration of 440 self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) auditors after they either did not take, or failed to pass, a competency exam. SMSF auditors are required by law to register with the ASIC and fulfil competence criteria. "As the SMSF sector continues to grow in popularity with Australian investors, it is critical that SMSF auditors play their key gatekeeping role," said Commissioner Greg Tanzer, "ASIC will continue to administer the registration process to assure Australians that SMSF auditors at least meet base standards of competency and expertise." reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

The continued slump in oil prices saw international benchmark Brent crude for February fall to as low as $60.41, the lowest since 2009, negating a temporary rally following clashes in Libya. US crude for February touched $55.43, before recovering marginally.

The Sydney café siege and the oil prices combined to impact the Australian dollar which continued its downward spiral. At 08:25 (AEDT) today, the Aussie was trading at 82.15 cents, down from 82.49 cents on Monday, at new four-and-a-half-year lows.

Though free-falling oil prices weighed on Australian stocks, the ASX closed in the red but well above its low for the day. The S&P/ASX 200 touched a low of 5,146.10 in early trade but then swung around and recouped a fair amount of its losses, closing at 5,186.08, down 33.49 points or 0.64 per cent.

Friday’s trend of value-picking in the battered energy sector continued yesterday, with the sector gaining another 1.44 per cent on top of the previous session’s 1.55 per cent. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) rose 2.28 per cent to AU$35.39, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) soared 4.19 per cent to AU$7.46 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was up 1.54 per cent to AU$7.26. Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) jumped 7.84 per cent to AU$0.27 cents, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 1.83 per cent to AU$32.21, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) rose 1.71 per cent to AU$ 89 cents, and Drillsearch Energy Limited (ASX:DLS) closed higher by 3.60 per cent at AU$ 0.72 cents. Woodside announced the acquisition of several oil and gas assets from Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for AU$4.5 billion. These include interests in the Wheatstone LNG project in WA, the Kitimat LNG venture in Canada and associated upstream oil and gas reserves.

However, the four largest banks were down from 0.57 per cent to 1.47 per cent. Mining giants BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) were down 0.46 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively. Consumer Staples (-1.98 per cent), S&P/ASX200 A-REITs (-1.43 per cent) and Financials (-1.01 per cent) were the biggest losing sectors.

Recall Holdings Ltd (ASX:REC) vaulted 15.31 per cent, after it spurned an AU$2.2 billion takeover bid from Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) that offered AU$7 per share comprising 82 per cent stock and the rest in cash. In a statement, Recall said the proposal did not reflect its fundamental value, nor “the significant and unique value creation that a combination of these businesses would generate, including the potential to realise substantial synergies.”

