Australia faces the largest decline in its terms of trade since 1959, and falling commodity prices are expected to shave off billions of dollars in revenue from the country’s budget over the ensuing four years, says The Age. Treasurer Joe Hockey will release the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook today, and iron ore alone will account for a loss of AU$9 billion in revenue over two years.

"We are forecasting that it will remain around $60 a tonne for the foreseeable future. That more than 30 per cent fall in iron ore prices has had a big impact on the budget, as has a 15 per cent fall in thermal coal prices and a 20 per cent fall in wheat prices since the budget," Mr Hockey said on Sunday. "The government has decided to use the budget, which is stronger than it was 12 months ago, as a shock absorber for the biggest fall in our export prices in many years. If we don't use the budget as a shock absorber for this extraordinary fall in the terms of trade, then Australians will lose jobs and we will lose our prosperity."

In addition, the budget has to contend with additional spending requirements such as on counter-terrorism, intervention in Iraq, free trade agreements and larger family tax benefit payments. Combined with slower wage growth, these factors will likely cause ballooning budgetary deficits in the coming years.

Oil prices took a fresh hit on Friday after the International Energy Agency cut its outlook for oil demand for 2015. Oil prices fell to new five-year lows and triggered sharp sell-offs in the European and US equity markets. The plunge in oil is also expected to pressure the Australian dollar, already weakened by RBA Governor’s remark last week that he preferred the currency at 75 US cents. At 09:10 today (AEDT) the Aussie was trading at 82.44 US cents, down from 82.72 US cents on Friday.

Australian stocks also traded weak on Friday, as the S&P/ASX200 fell 11.40 points (-0.22 per cent) to 5,219.6 and the All Ordinaries index declined 10.5 points (-0.20 per cent) to 5,196.9, amidst reports of plunging domestic consumer sentiment and looming budgetary deficits. The big banking and mining shares were in the red, but the battered energy sector apparently saw some value picking as the sector was up 1.55 per cent.

The ASX will likely open with losses today, judging from the March S&P/ASX 200 Futures which is quoting 5,110.50, down 63.50 points, or 1.23 per cent.

Miners Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) and BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) await President Barack Obama’s signature to a land swap that will allow the companies to construct the US$6 billion Resolution copper mine in Arizona, according to International Business Times. The measure has already been approved by the US Congress. Once complete the mine could yield over a billion pounds of copper a year, making it one of the largest copper producers in the world.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) signed revised agreements with NBN Co and the Commonwealth to enable the roll-out of the Government’s multi-technology mix National Broadband Network (NBN). “We have achieved the key principle, agreed to by the parties, of maintaining the overall value of the original agreements,” said Telstra CEO David Thodey. “As a result, our shareholders have been kept whole in terms of the transaction they approved in October 2011.”

