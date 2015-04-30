Australian stocks crumpled Wednesday under the weight of the rising Australian dollar as well as apprehensions that the Reserve Bank of Australia may not deliver another rate cut at its May meeting. Investors sold off the big banks, taking note of comments from Westpac that banks’ dividend payout ratios had topped out. Also taking a toll on the market were fears that Australia’s prized AAA credit rating may take a knock if its public finances deteriorated further, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the US Fed’s timeframe for interest rate “lift-off.”

The intensive selling that commenced right from the open continued throughout the trading session, and, in a bearish signal, the S&P/ASX 200 finally closed at its lowest point of the day. It was the worst daily performance from the Australian share market in nearly 5 months.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 on Wednesday fell 109.9 points, or 1.9 per cent, and closed at 5,838.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 103.3 points, or 1.8 per cent, at 5,818.2.

All sectors ended in the red. The top losing sectors on the day were healthcare (-2.69 per cent), REITS (-2.48 per cent), financials (-2.35 per cent), information technology (-2.19 per cent) and materials (-1.68 per cent).

Stocks

Mining stocks lost ground across-the-board. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell 1.17 per cent to AU$32.04, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 1.84 per cent to AU$57.71, and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) slumped 7.35 per cent to AU$2.27. BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) crashed 10 per cent to AU$0.450, though Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) was unchanged at AU$0.210. Fortescue Metals was the third biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Energy stocks were not spared in the carnage either. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) closed lower by 1.10 per cent at AU$35.19, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) dipped 2.37 per cent to AU$12.76, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) declined 2.18 per cent to AU$8.07 while Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) lost the least at 0.24 per cent to close at AU$8.28.

Of the four major banks, three lost over 2 per cent each. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shed 2.17 per cent to AU$90.57, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 2.58 per cent to AU$37.40, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gave up 1.86 per cent and closed at AU$34.75, while National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) lost 2.40 per cent at AU$37.46. Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) tumbled 8.70 per cent to AU$0.420, and was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

In telecommunications, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) slipped 0.78 per cent to AU$6.32 and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) lost 1.74 per cent to AU$9.01. However, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) shot up 3.07 per cent to AU$11.07 and iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) gained a small 0.30 per cent to AU$10.05. M2 Group Ltd was the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. According to The Australian, the board of iiNet will today lend its support to the cash-and-stock offer by M2 Group Ltd, leaving TPG Telecom Ltd just three days to either table a higher bid or walk away. IiNet founder Michael Malone has already endorsed his support for M2 Group.

Supermarkets were also down, though Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was an exception, gaining 2.21 per cent to AU$1.38. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was down 0.35 per cent to AU$43.00, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) plunged 1.95 per cent to AU$29.22 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gave up 0.45 per cent to AU$35.74.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to The Courier Mail, wealth management giant AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) is scaling back the upfront commissions that it pays to financial advisers on life insurance products. The revised commissions will take effect from July 1. "It is clear the Australian life insurance industry needs to reform in order to help restore customer confidence," AMP chief executive Craig Meller said.

APRA chairman and the country’s chief banking regulator, Wayne Byres, said major banks would likely have to reduce the leverage in their mortgage books and increase their mortgage “risk weights.” He stressed that banks needed to have a strong capital and liquidity base to weather the risks from the crash in commodity prices, record low interest rates, high household debt, soaring property prices and weak economic conditions. The proposals are likely to benefit the smaller banks and thereby boost competition in the country’s AU$1.3 trillion mortgage market. In turn, this could pressure profit margins at the big banks.

At its latest monetary policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve remained noncommittal on the timing of its first interest rate hike, saying such a decision would depend on favourable and positive momentum in employment, as well as inflation returning to its 2 per cent target. “The Committee anticipates that it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate when it has seen further improvement in the labour market and is reasonably confident that inflation will move back to its two per cent objective over the medium term,” the Fed said.

On Wall Street, stocks ended lower after factoring in the comments from the Federal Reserve regarding weakness in the US economy and slowing growth, and the realisation that interest rates are unlikely to be raised until at least September, according to Reuters. "We all know the Fed would love to start normalizing rates, but the simple fact is, the data does not warrant that action right now," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in New York, as quoted by Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.61 points, or 0.41 percent, to 18,035.53, the S&P 500 lost 7.91 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,106.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,023.64.

The Australian dollar has shown strength following weak US economic data, and no major surprises from the US Fed meeting this week. At 07:00 this morning (AEST), the Australian dollar was trading at 80.08 US cents, up from 79.99 US cents on Wednesday, according to the Business Spectator.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today given that at 06:45 this morning (AEST), the June ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was trading down by 41 points at 5,786.0.