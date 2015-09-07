australian stocks traded erratically friday but ended with gains 2102782015

The US jobs data released Friday disappointed on jobs growth, though the unemployment rate fell


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2015 10:45 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian shares inched into positive territory Friday after a volatile session that reflected investors’ concerns regarding the US jobs report due later in the night, and the resumption of trading on Chinese stock markets after a long weekend.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 12.8 points, or 0.3 per cent, and closed at 5,040.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 12.1 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,060.8.

The sectors which gained included information technology (+1.56 per cent), utilities (+1.46 per cent), telecommunications (+1.06 per cent), materials (+0.92 per cent), industrials (+0.65 per cent) and consumer discretionary (+0.64 per cent). The losing sectors included energy (-0.77 per cent) and financials (-0.19 per cent).

Stocks

Mining stocks ended mixed. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 1.52 per cent to AU$24.69, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 0.99 per cent to AU$49.76 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 3.57 per cent to AU$2.03, as iron ore prices hovered at two-month highs. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) ended lower by 1.59 per cent at AU$1.86 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) fell 2.13 per cent to AU$0.23.

In energy, which was the worst performing sector, while Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 0.43 per cent to AU$30.59 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) gained 0.13 per cent to AU$7.68, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) slid 3.31 per cent to a 15 year low of AU$4.28 and closed at AU$4.38. Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 1.89 per cent to AU$6.76.

Banks too ended with mixed fortunes. With the exception of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which was up 0.25 per cent at AU$72.15, the other three major banks closed with losses. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 0.43 per cent to AU$29.80, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.83 per cent to AU$29.94 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 0.37 per cent to AU$26.86.

In telecommunications, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) shot up 8.17 per cent to AU$9.07, and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) was up 0.90 per cent to AU$5.61 and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) gained 0.57 per cent to AU$8.75.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained nearly 1 per cent to AU$25.49, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was unchanged at AU$39.43 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) dipped 1.09 per cent to AU$29.94. Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) surged 3.33 per cent to AU$0.93 and recouped some of the losses it suffered the previous day after coming out of a trading halt.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

US jobs data released Friday for the month of August showed that the economy added a lower-than-expected 173,000 jobs and the unemployment rate plunged to a nearly 7 and a half year low of 5.1 per cent. Analysts had expected that payrolls would increase by 220,000 positions. The data was described as a “mixed bag” or “coin flip” in the context of the decision by the US Fed on whether or not to raise interest rates at its next meeting in September.

On Wall Street Friday, US stocks were sharply lower as investors were confused on the direction of the markets following the jobs report and the decision by the US Fed on interest rate ‘lift-off.’ Investors also fretted about the Chinese markets due to open on Monday after a long holiday.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.66 percent at 16,102.38 points, the S&P 500 lost 1.53 percent to close at 1,921.23 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.05 percent to 4,683.92.

The Australian dollar has plunged to a fresh six-year low on apprehensions that the US jobs report released Friday heightened the chances of an interest-rate hike by the US Fed, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 69.27 US cents, down from 69.83 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower given that at 6.45 am (AEST) the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 28 points at 4,997.

