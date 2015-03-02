Australian stocks scaled a new seven-year high on Monday as a Chinese rate cut over the weekend boosted investors’ expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may also follow-through with another rate cut at its meeting on Tuesday.

The market was in a bullish mood right from the open and by 13:00 had scaled the day’s high of 5,983.60. Selling emerged thereafter, and dragged down the index to a much lower close, though the market achieved a still respectable overall gain of 0.5 per cent for the day.

Banks and mining companies were firmly in the limelight during Monday’s trading. The market now expects that the 6,000 level on the S&P/ASX 200 would probably be scaled if the RBA obliges with a rate cut on Tuesday.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 30.1 points, or 0.5 per cent, and closed at 5,958.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 27.8 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,926.3.

The significant gaining sectors were utilities (+1.82 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.57 per cent), materials (+1.19 per cent) and financials (+0.83 per cent). The big loser was consumer staples, down 2.52 per cent.

Stocks

Retailer Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR), the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, plunged 10.78 per cent to AU$1.65, on news of a major management shakeup including the exit of chief executive Bernie Brookes, who was replaced temporarily by chief information and supply chain officer Richard Umbers, according to ABC. The retailer also said that its chief financial officer was leaving after seven years on the job. Chief merchandise and marketing officer Daniel Bracken was appointed to the newly created position of deputy CEO.

The developments likely had a very negative impact on the sector, as Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 1.25 per cent to AU$43.30, Woolworths Ltd (ASX:WOW) slumped 4.62 per cent to AU$29.29, and Metcash Ltd (ASX:MTS), the third largest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, crashed 7.01 per cent to AU$1.46.

Education and training services provider Vocation Ltd (ASX:VET) fell 5.56 per cent to AU$0.085. The company reported a loss of AU$273 million for the six months ended December, largely due to a AU$241 million write-down on the value of its Victorian business following the latter’s loss of significant Victorian government contracts, according to ABC.

Amongst mining companies, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) was up 1.40 per cent to AU$34.12, Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) jumped 1.85 per cent to AU$65.60, and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) was down marginally by 0.41 per cent to AU$2.45.

The big banks all closed firmly in positive territory. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) gained 0.69 per cent to AU$92.55, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 1.02 per cent to AU$35.70, National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) gained 1.11 per cent to AU$38.32 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 0.76 per cent to AU$38.29.

In energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) was up 0.34 per cent to AU$35.30, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained sharply by 1.76 per cent to AU$8.08, Oil Search Ltd (ASX:OSH) fell 0.49 per cent to AU$8.12 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) jumped 1.15 per cent to AU$12.35.

Economic news, currency and insight

Most economists think the Reserve Bank of Australia will implement another rate cut at its meeting today, according to ABC, given that figures show a poor economy suffering from weak employment, inflation and company profit. "[It] suggests to us that the bank would see little value in waiting for further confirmation of the need for additional stimulus to the economy," ANZ senior economist Justin Fabo said.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, company profits fell 0.2 per cent in the December quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared to a 0.5 per cent increase in the previous quarter and far below economists’ expectations of a rise of 0.5 per cent, said The Australian. The numbers boosted chances that the RBA would go for a rate cut today, according to JP Morgan economist Tom Kennedy. "Taken independently it wouldn't put too much pressure on the RBA, it's just another data print that is on the softer side of expectations," he said. "Company profits were a bit weaker, which suggests that the hit from the resources sector was a bit more intense than what we would have thought."

The TD Securities – Melbourne Institute Monthly Inflation Gauge was unchanged in February following a 0.1 per cent rise in January, while on a year-on-year basis, the rate of inflation fell to just 1.3 per cent from 1.5 per cent in the twelve months to January. Annette Beacher, TD Securities Head of Asia Pacific Research, said that, “inflation pressures remain relatively benign at the moment which should be supportive for the RBA to cut rates further in this cycle,” according to Business Insider Australia.

Meanwhile, the Australian Industry Group’s Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for February showed the manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month. The index fell 3.6 points to 45.4 in February, substantially below the mark of 50 that is a demarcation between contraction and expansion in manufacturing activity.

The RP Data Core Logic Home Value Index showed capital city house prices rose 0.3 per cent in February, on a seasonally adjusted basis, slower than the 1.3 per cent recorded in January. However Sydney continues to be a very bullish housing market as prices rose 13.7 per cent in the 12 months to February, nearly double what they grew in the next best market in Melbourne, according to news.com.au. On a national basis however home price growth is slowing down with prices up 8.3 per cent in the 12 months ended February, compared to a 10.1 per cent increase in the 2013-2014 financial year.

The Australian dollar is positioning itself amidst expectations of a fresh rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. At 07:00 this morning (AEDT), the local currency was trading at US77.69c, down from US77.76c yesterday, according to The Australian.

The local stock market is likely to open higher today considering that the March ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was trading up by 14 points to 5,954.0 at 07:59 this morning (AEDT).