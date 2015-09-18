The Australian stock market made a sharp U-turn from yesterday’s losses, moving up strongly as regional bourses staged a rally prior to the all-important US Fed interest rate decision.

The upturn on the local share market, which saw solid gains in the opening hour of trade, was led by the energy and banking sectors.

In a bullish signal, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed just a sliver off the day’s high of 5,099.00, with all sectors in positive territory.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 80.5 points, or 1.6 per cent, and closed at 5,098.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 77 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 5,123.6.

The top gaining sectors included energy (+2.56 per cent), financials (+1.89 per cent), telecom (+1.81 per cent), materials (+1.44 per cent) and utilities (+1.27 per cent). There were no losing sectors.

Stocks

In energy, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) surged 5.38 per cent to AU$4.90, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 3.01 per cent to AU$29.10, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) moved up 2.20 per cent to AU$7.43 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 0.14 per cent to AU$7.06.

The big banks all surged higher by over 2 per cent. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 2.28 per cent to AU$30.51, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 2.88 per cent to AU$31.07, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) surged 2.63 per cent to AU$75.35 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) rose 2.73 per cent to AU$27.88.

Mining shares also moved higher. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 2.30 per cent to AU$23.97, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) gained 1.12 per cent to AU$51.31 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped 1.99 per cent to AU$2.05.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was a notable loser, down 0.61 per cent to AU$24.52. However, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 0.31 per cent to AU$38.97, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) rose 3.25 per cent to AU$31.42, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) shot up 2.34 per cent to AU$0.88 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 2.87 per cent to AU$1.08.

Marine logistics and supply-based services provider MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) surged 8 per cent to AU$0.540 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

APN News and Media Limited (ASX:APN) was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 7.07 per cent to AU$0.53, while Ten Network Holdings Limited (ASX:TEN) was third, gaining 5.56 per cent to AU$0.19, as media companies continued their bullish surge on the appointment of Turnbull as Prime Minister.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) appears to be happy with the recent moves by big banks to bolster their capital reserves by issuing fresh capital, according to the ABC. Speaking at a conference in Sydney, APRA chairman Wayne Byres said: "When we put out this international capital comparison study we said there was something of a gap to the top quartile, but the recent round of capital raisings has probably actually closed that gap…we have a soundly capitalized banking system no question about that."

The Westpac forward looking Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity three to nine months in the future, fell from -0.4 per cent in July to -1.14 per cent in August. The data shows that the Australian economy appears to be losing further momentum, and “is casting some early doubt around the (Reserve) Bank's forecast of 3 per cent growth for 2016," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans, according to ABC.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, stocks ended higher based on gains in the energy sector as global crude oil prices jumped up almost 6 per cent in reaction to an unexpected drawdown in US stockpiles. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 140.1 points, or 0.84 percent, to 16,739.95, the S&P 500 gained 17.22 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,995.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.72 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,889.24.

The Australian dollar is trading higher, boosted by speculation that the US Fed may not, after all, raise interest rates. At 05:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.92 US cents, up from 71.59 US cents on Wednesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher given that at 06:34 AM (AEST) this morning the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract traded at 5,145, up 44 points.