After six consecutive winning sessions, the ASX witnessed a sell-off on Wednesday with the mainline indices losing 1.5 per cent or more, taking their cue from overnight losses on Wall Street and the global weakness in key commodities. RBA Governor Glenn Stevens, who was speaking at a luncheon, cast doubt on future interest-rate cuts saying these would have to be carefully considered against the backdrop of long-term financial risks and stability.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 92.1 points, or 1.6 per cent, and closed at 5,614.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 85 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 5,603.5.

The top losing sectors were utilities (-3.13 per cent), information technology (-2.34 per cent), energy (-2.33 per cent), healthcare (-1.86 per cent) and materials (-1.80 per cent). There were no gaining sectors for the day.

Stocks

Mining companies put up a mixed show. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell 2.05 per cent to AU$26.27 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 2.25 per cent to AU$52.18, but Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) bucked the trend and closed higher by 0.57 per cent at AU$1.75. BHP Billiton increased its iron ore production from Western Australia in the 2015 financial year by 13 per cent on the previous year, despite the weakness in iron ore prices. The company said it is targeting production of around 270 million tonnes in the 2016 financial year, rising over time to 290 million tonnes ultimately.

However, gold miners were better off. OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) jumped 3.2 per cent higher to close at AU$3.87 and Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) was up 3.20 per cent to AU$3.87. The two companies were the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200 on Wednesday.

Energy stocks closed down across the board. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 1.96 per cent to AU$34.10, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) dipped 1.43 per cent to AU$11.04, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was down nearly 3 per cent to AU$7.01 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) slumped 2.95 per cent to AU$7.25.

The big banks did not escape the rout either. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 1.67 per cent to AU$86.63, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 1.58 per cent to AU$34.35, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 1.54 per cent to AU$32.54 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) declined 1.41 per cent to AU$34.28.

Among the supermarkets, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 1.28 per cent to AU$41.68, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was down 1.60 per cent to AU$28.30, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) slumped nearly 4 per cent to AU$33.65 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) slipped 3.23 per cent to AU$1.20. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) crashed over 4 per cent to AU$1.10, and figured among the top losers in the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

According to the Bureau of Statistics, inflation in Australia represented by the Consumer Price Index, was higher by 0.7 per cent in the June quarter and up 1.5 per cent year-on-year. The figures missed analysts’ expectations of 0.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively. However, the CPI trimmed mean, which excludes quarter-to-quarter volatility, rose at an annual rate of 2.2 per cent, after increasing 0.6 per cent in the quarter, versus expectations of 2.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. These inflation readings give the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) scope to further reduce interest rates if so required for economic growth.

Speaking to the annual Australian Business Economists Anika Foundation luncheon, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said the bank will consider future rate cuts against the backdrop of financial stability. "It is not quite good enough simply to say that evidence of continuing softness should necessarily result in further cuts in rates, without considering the longer-term risks involved," he said, as quoted by ABC. "In meeting the challenge of securing growth in the near term, the stability of future economic performance can't be dismissed as a consideration. A balance has to be found.”

On Wall Street, weakness in tech stocks following disappointing numbers from Apple and Microsoft pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index down 0.7 per cent to 5,172 points, adding to the bearish sentiment caused by the rout in commodities such as gold and oil. The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,114, while the Dow industrials lost 68 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 17,851.

The Australian dollar retreated against the US greenback following weak commodity prices and the increasing chances of a Fed rate hike, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 73.77 US cents, down from 74.17 US cents on Wednesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today on Wall Street weakness. At 06:45 am (AEST) this morning, the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was down 2 points at 5,550.