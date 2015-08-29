Australian stocks ended higher Thursday on the back of solid overnight gains, the best in four years, on Wall Street, a rally in Chinese stocks and some strength in regional stock markets. Gains were led by defensive sectors such as health care and utilities, and the big banks, as investors embarked on a bargain shopping spree and pushed Australian share markets to another close in the black. Disappointing data on business investment during the June quarter did not dampen investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 clocked most of its gains in the opening hour of trade, and thereafter traded mostly sideways.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 60.5 points, or 1.2 per cent, and closed at 5,233.3, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 63.7 points, or 1.2 per cent, at 5,242.6.

The top gaining sectors included utilities (+2.79 per cent), healthcare (+2.76 per cent), information technology (+2.39 per cent), energy (+1.55 per cent), consumer staples (+1.50 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.50 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.46 per cent) and financials (+1.07 per cent).

There were no losing sectors for the day.

Stocks

In healthcare, Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) gained 4.65 per cent to AU$21.62, Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) was up 5.54 per cent to AU$63.68, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) closed higher by 2.60 per cent at AU$92.75 and Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) rose 2.27 per cent at AU$20.71.

In energy, with the exception of Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) which lost 2.14 per cent to AU$5.02, other counters posted decent gains amidst a rally in US crude oil prices. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) jumped 1.71 per cent to AU$31.50, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) jumped 3.3 per cent to AU$6.39, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) rose 3.17 per cent to AU$8.14 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) shot up 1.52 per cent to AU$0.67. Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 15.38 per cent to AU$0.15.

Mining had a mixed picture. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 0.5 per cent to AU$24.06, and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 5 per cent to AU$0.02. However, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 0.16 per cent to AU$48.81, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) fell 0.83 per cent to AU$1.79 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) lost 2.08 per cent to AU$0.24.

Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 18.18 per cent to AU$0.195.

The big banks all closed with gains. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.39 per cent to AU$76.43, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 1.15 per cent to AU$31.64, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.54 per cent to AU$31.56 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) shot higher by 1.78 per cent to AU$28.57.

Supermarkets and retailers also had a reasonably good day. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 2.17 per cent to AU$41.03, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.60 per cent to AU$27.05, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) rose 0.22 per cent to AU$31.14 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was up 0.42 per cent at AU$1.20.

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT), the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, shot up 11.52 per cent to AU$36.01, after the company said profit could grow between 4 to 8 per cent during the year ahead. For the full year ended June 30, profit rose 24 per cent to a record AU$257 million. Sales increased 9.7 per cent to a record AU$17.6 billion.

Heavy engineering company Bradken Limited (ASX:BKN) was the top loser of the day on the S&P/ASX 200, down 9.49 per cent to AU$1.145.

Building products and construction materials supplier Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) slumped nearly 8 per cent to AU$5.78 after it declared a full-year profit after tax of AU$249 million, up 45 per cent, and flat revenue for the year of AU$4.3 billion. The company was the third biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Data from the Bureau of Statistics showed that capital expenditure, or business investment, fell 4 per cent compared to the first quarter to AU$34.3 billion. On a year-on-year basis, business investment fell 10.5 per cent compared to the prior year quarter, the weakest since the 1992 recession. The decline was worse than analysts’ expectations of a fall of 2.5 per cent. "Unfortunately I remember the last recession back in the early 1990s and these numbers are worse than that," said JP Morgan's chief economist Stephen Walters to ABC. "So there's really something pretty fundamental going on here.”

On Wall Street Thursday, US stocks recorded another solid session of gains on the back of strong US GDP growth and a relief rally in global stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 369 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 16,654.77, wiping out all of the declines of early this week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both gained around 2.5 per cent to 1987.66 and 4812.71 respectively.

The Australian dollar is trading higher in response to a rally in commodity prices and a return of confidence in global stock markets, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.66 US cents, up from 71.13 US cents on Thursday.