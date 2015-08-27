The Australian share market ended higher for the second successive day, even as stock markets across the globe were thrown into confusion following the lukewarm response of Chinese investors to the double-barreled stimulus announced by the country’s central bank. The Shanghai Composite index ended in negative territory despite the government’s strenuous efforts to prop up markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 struggled to move above the red line for most of yesterday’s session and finally broke into positive territory in the last two hours on the back of gains in banking, mining and energy stocks, and bargain hunting.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 35.5 points, or 0.7 per cent, and closed at 5,172.8, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 35.1 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 5,178.9.

The top gaining sectors included energy (+2.73 per cent), information technology (+1.84 per cent), materials (+1.48 per cent), consumer staples (+0.68 per cent) and financials (+0.58 per cent).

Only real estate investment trusts (-0.63 per cent) and healthcare (-0.29 per cent) ended in the red.

Stocks

The energy sector was in the limelight on Wednesday with gains led by Santos Ltd (ASX:STO), which moved up 6.87 per cent to AU$5.13. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 2.55 per cent to AU$30.97, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) surged 4.92 per cent to AU$6.19 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up 2.33 per cent to AU$7.89. Drillsearch Energy Limited (ASX:DLS) shot up 12.40 per cent to AU$0.680 after reporting a net loss of AU$8.3 million for the full year ended 30 June. Though revenue fell 35 per cent to AU$250 million, the company forecast higher-than-expected growth targets.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 2.57 per cent to AU$23.91, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) moved up 0.91 per cent to AU$48.89 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) rose 4.35 per cent to AU$0.24. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) ended lower by 0.55 per cent at AU$1.81.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 1.40 per cent at AU$76.13, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 1.23 per cent to AU$31.28, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) rose 0.96 per cent to AU$31.39 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 0.29 per cent at AU$28.07.

In supermarkets and retail, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained 1.01 per cent to AU$26.89, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 0.60 per cent to AU$40.16, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 1.35 per cent to AU$31.42 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) rose 0.46 per cent to AU$1.09. However, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell 0.14 per cent to AU$1.20.

Pacific Brands Limited (ASX:PBG) continued on its uptrend and ended nearly 9 per cent higher at AU$0.485. It was the fourth biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Shares in pet care company Greencross Limited (ASX:GXL) plunged nearly 14 per cent to AU$6.08 on news of the shock resignation of Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey David, effective immediately, and his replacement by CFO Martin Nicholas.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Speaking at a National Reform Summit, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said the country’s politicians needed to get their priorities right and focus on growing the economy rather than quibble about budget surpluses and income redistribution. "A key question worth asking is how do we generate more growth? Not temporary, flash-in-the-pan growth, but sustainable growth,” he remarked, as quoted by the ABC. "Growth rates have mostly started with a '2' for a while now – despite the lowest interest rates in our lifetimes," Mr Stevens observed.

On Wall Street Wednesday, US stocks surged to their biggest one-day gain in four years after New York Fed President William Dudley said a September rate hike appeared less likely given the current turmoil in the world markets, and new orders for durable goods rose 2 per cent in July from the previous month. Investors got over their fears regarding the Chinese economy and turned bargain hunters instead, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 3.95 percent higher at 16,285.51, the S&P 500 gained 3.9 percent to 1,940.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.24 percent to end at 4,697.54.

The Australian dollar is trading lower despite the comments from New York Fed President William Dudley regarding the dimmed chances of an interest rate hike in September, according to AAP. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.10 US cents, down from 71.15 US cents on Wednesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher given that at 6.39 am (AEST) the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 92 points at 5,217.