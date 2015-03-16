Australian stocks finished Monday’s trading firmly in the red following the downtrend in commodity-based stocks, particularly energy, even though financials such as the big banks and retail stocks closed higher.

"It's not an easy outlook for resources at the moment, as in the near term sentiment is predicated on commodity fundamentals where supply exceeding demand in key markets such as iron ore and oil," Pengana Capital portfolio manager Tim Schroeders said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. "Those are two commodities which are fairly significant in terms of flow through to the market."

In market action, the S&P/ASX 200 made a complete U-turn after a sharp fall in the opening hour of trade that took the index down to a low of 5,761.60. The rebound reached the day’s high of 5,814.50 and thereafter proceeded to trade sideways having clawed back most of the day’s losses.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 on Monday fell 16.8 points, or 0.3 per cent, and closed at 5,797.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 18.3 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,769.7.

The significant gaining sectors were financials (+0.16 per cent) and consumer staples (+0.11 per cent). The significant losers were energy (-1.98 per cent), consumer discretionary (-1.06 per cent), telecommunications (-1.02 per cent) and utilities (-0.98 per cent).

Stocks

Energy stocks led the market downwards as crude prices maintained a downward trend following a glut of production threatening storage capacity, and the likelihood of Iran’s oil returning to international markets following a nuclear deal. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) plunged 2.19 per cent to AU$33.99, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 1.97 per cent to AU$6.97, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 0.87 per cent to AU$11.40 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) slid 3.80 per cent to AU$7.59. Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) plunged 7.46 per cent to AU$0.310, and was one of the top losers on the S&P/ASX 200. Woodside Petroleum was forced to shut down its Pluto LNG plant in Western Australia after a drilling rig ran a drift in a cyclone and floated closer to flow lines at the gas field, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Amongst miners, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) ended lower by 1.21 per cent to AU$29.40, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 0.70 per cent to AU$57.70, and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 0.50 per cent to AU$2.01. Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) remained unchanged at AU$0.150 and Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) slumped 2.27 per cent to AU$0.215. Iron ore prices have been somewhat better over the last couple of trading sessions, though the trend remains overwhelmingly down. Mining engineering services provider Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, rising 5.05 per cent to AU$9.56.

However, the larger banks ended encouragingly in the black as investors returned to yield chasing. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.51 per cent to AU$91.79, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) rose 0.48 per cent to AU$37.98, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 0.31 per cent to AU$35.55 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) ended higher by 0.53 per cent to AU$37.94.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) slumped nearly 1 per cent to AU$6.14, while internet services provider iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) gained another 4 per cent to AU$8.84 as investors continued to fire the stock after the announcement of a takeover offer worth AU$8.60 from competitor TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM). iiNet also figured as the second highest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Retail companies ended on a happy note. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 0.28 per cent to AU$43.47, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.1 per cent to AU$29.40, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) rose 0.86 per cent to AU$36.42, and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) shot up 1.27 per cent to AU$1.59.

In breaking news on BHP Billiton Limited's (ASX:BHP) impending spinoff of South32, the latter will return at least 40 per cent of its underlying earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Reserve Bank of Australia's assistant governor for financial markets Guy Debelle said at a conference that Australia’s low debt, by world standards, was encouraging foreigners to scoop up the majority of commonwealth government bonds, despite bond yields hitting recent record-lows, as quoted by the Australian.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics new motor vehicle sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.9 per cent in the month of February.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its March board meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

The Australian dollar gained some strength after US data on business conditions during March showed a decline for the second consecutive month. However, at 07:00 this morning (AEDT), the Aussie was still weak, trading at 76.42 US cents, down from 76.49 US cents yesterday, as per The Australian.

The Australian stock market is likely to open sharply higher today given that the March ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was up 46 points at 5,842.00 at 06:59 this morning (AEDT), following sharp overnight gains on Wall Street.