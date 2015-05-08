Australian stocks ended in negative territory for the second consecutive day, led by losses in energy and retailers’ stocks, as well as mining giants BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO). Australian stocks were also negatively impacted by the continuing global sell-off in sovereign bonds as well as stocks, and overnight losses on Wall Street.

In the day’s trading action, the S&P/ASX 200 plunged sharply by nearly 80 points as soon as the market opened, falling to the day’s low of 5,606.70, and then rebounding approximately 60 points higher, all in the space of the first hour of trading. The index spent the rest of the session in choppy but sideways trading.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 on Thursday fell 46.5 points, or 0.8 per cent, and closed at 5,645.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 46.1 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 5,644.8.

There were no gaining sectors. The top losing sectors on the day were utilities (-2.20 per cent), consumer staples (-1.51 per cent), energy (-1.41 per cent) and telecommunication (-1.35 per cent).

Stocks

Mining stocks were under pressure through the day. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell 1.42 per cent to AU$31.89, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 0.98 per cent to AU$58.54 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was unchanged at AU$2.58.

Energy stocks were a sea of red yesterday. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shed 1.04 per cent to AU$35.06, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was off 2.65 per cent at AU$12.86, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 1.63 per cent to AU$7.83 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was down 0.77 per cent to AU$9.03.

Banks had a mixed performance. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) gained 0.16 per cent to AU$83.11, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.26 per cent to AU$33.90, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 0.60 per cent to AU$33.01 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was flat at AU$35.20. NAB reported a half yearly after-tax statutory profit of AU$3.44 billion, up by 20.4 per cent, and announced a new share issue at an offer price of AU$28.50, in the ratio of two new shares for every 25 currently held by a shareholder. The price marks a 19 per cent discount to the prevailing market price, and in aggregate, the AU$5.5 billion capital raising is the largest ever in Australian corporate history, according to the ABC. Shares of NAB are currently in a trading halt.

In telecommunications, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) fell 1.28 per cent to AU$6.15, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) lost 1.86 per cent at AU$8.19 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) plunged 4.95 per cent to AU$10.55. However, iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) moved up 1.85 per cent to AU$9.90.

Retailers were sold off across-the-board. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, shed 1.24 per cent to AU$43.80, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was down over 2 per cent to AU$27.57, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) declined 1.16 per cent to AU$34.00 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell nearly 3 per cent to AU$1.36.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Performance of Construction Index (PCI) published by Ai Group and the Housing Industry Association showed that, yet again, construction activity slowed in April following a decline in orders for apartments and new house-building work that was hampered by bottlenecks in local planning as well as supply chain. The headline PCI declined to 47.0 in April from 50.1 in March, while its sub-index for new apartments slumped 12.4 points to 40.0 from 52.4 in March. However, the sub-index for detached house-building rose 2.6 points to 53.2, according to The Australian Financial Review. “The Reserve Bank’s further trimming of interest rates this week may stimulate activity somewhat but it is difficult to see why this additional reduction will be effective in lifting overall activity unless supported by a degree of budget stimulus next week,” said AiG director of public policy Peter Burn.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the Australian economy lost 2,900 jobs in the month of April, the net result of the loss of 21,900 full-time jobs, offset only partly by a gain of 19,000 part-time jobs. The jobless rate for the month moved up to 6.2 per cent, though the participation rate, which is the number of people employed or actively seeking employment was steady at 64.8 per cent, reports the Herald Sun.

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, the federal budget to be presented on Tuesday will likely contain a provision for an extra AU$50 million for marketing and promotional activities aimed at attracting foreign investment to Australian shores. "The world is awash with mobile capital but the competition to attract it is fierce," the budget will say, according to the AFR. "That's why we need the right resources in the right places to ensure we can attract more than our fair share of new investment and important reinvestment in Australia."

On Wall Street, stocks ended in the green on Thursday led by gains in tech stocks, a fall in oil prices and a reversal of the recent run-up in global interest rates, according to Reuters. "That drastic, draconian move in bonds and violent updraft in oil are settling a little bit and that's helping us focus on stocks," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York. "Tomorrow's report would have to be a monster month for us to believe June is back on the table," Hogan said, referring to the non-farm payrolls report due Friday and the timing of the Fed’s “liftoff” in interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.08 points, or 0.46 percent, to end at 17,924.06. The S&P 500 gained 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,088 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,945.54.

The Australian dollar has turned somewhat softer in response to the better-than-expected weekly jobless claims data out of the US, which triggered speculation that the non-farm payroll data to be released on Friday may well beat market expectations, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 this morning (AEST), the Australian dollar was trading at 79.07 US cents, down from 79.67 US cents on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open steady today given that at 06:45 this morning (AEST) the June ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was trading down by 2 points at 5,615.