The Australian share market ended modestly higher Thursday, led by miners and energy stocks, and supported by the consumer retail sector. Investors reappeared and helped the domestic bourse score a winning session after three days of losses. According to analysts, chances of a rate cut by the RBA appear brighter.

Despite some mid-day volatility, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 maintained a steady uptrend through the trading session, ending just a shade off its best level of the day.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 32.7 points, or 0.6 per cent, and closed at 5,230, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 35.2 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 5,265.6.

Gaining sectors included materials (+1.78 per cent), energy (+1.65 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.07 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.86 per cent) and financials (+0.63 per cent). The losers included telecommunications services (-0.79 per cent), information technology (-0.44 per cent), industrials (-0.42 per cent) and health care (-0.18 per cent).

Stocks

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 1.78 per cent at AU$25.12, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 2.30 per cent to AU$54.25 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped 6.02 per cent to AU$2.29. Gold miner EVOLUTION FPO (ASX:EVN), boosted by the uptrend in gold prices, was the second highest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 7.3 per cent to AU$1.60.

The quarterly production report from Fortescue showed that the iron ore miner had slashed its production costs (before shipping, port and interest charges) to a shade under US$17 a tonne, down 24 per cent from the previous quarter, and 47 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis. "These results have firmly established Fortescue as a low-cost global producer and we are continuing to see strong support from our customers across Asia,” said chief executive Nev Power. "Cash flow from operations have allowed us to reduce debt by US$384 million as well as a closing cash balance of US$2.6 billion for the quarter."

Among energy stocks, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 3.09 per cent to AU$5.34, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 1 per cent to AU$31.17 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) rose 0.55 per cent to AU$5.52. Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) shot up 3.78 per cent to AU$7.41, though Woodside Petroleum CEO Peter Coleman reiterated yesterday in Vancouver that the company’s AU$11.65 billion bid for Oil Search was “very competitive,” and that “the offer we’ve made is a fully priced offer.”

The large banks closed mixed. While Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) gained 1.13 per cent to AU$75.40, and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) rose just 0.03 per cent to AU$31.52, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) lost 0.31 per cent to AU$28.56. Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) remained in a trading halt.

Shares in Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) surged 6.35 per cent to AU$5.36 after the company announced that it had jettisoned its plans for expansion into China. “While we believe in the fundamentals of China, our future focus will be on pursuing growth opportunities in our other Asian markets and our core businesses in Australia and New Zealand,” the company said in a statement.

But better gains were seen in consumer staples, where Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) shot up 1.16 per cent to AU$26.94, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was up 2.13 per cent to AU$0.96, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, rose 0.27 per cent to AU$40.34 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) jumped 1.46 per cent to AU$32.67. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS), however, slid 1.08 per cent to AU$1.37.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) topped the S&P/ASX 200 gainers’ list for the second day running, and was up 9.64 per cent to AU$46.62. The company said Wednesday that it had acquired rival chain Pizza Sprint for €35 million (AU$55 million). The transaction gives Domino’s a market leading share in the French pizza market.

Logistics giant Asciano Ltd (ASX:AIO) was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200, falling 7.62 per cent to AU$7.88 on news that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had expressed reservations on the proposed takeover of the company by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The ACCC is said to be concerned about the possibility of a significant reduction in competition for rail haulage services due to the transaction, according to the ABC.

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) was down 0.29 per cent to AU$88.19 despite announcing a record AU$1 billion share buyback, which followed on the heels of last year's AU$950 million buyback.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday showed that the job market was mostly stagnant during the month of September. Though the number of people employed was down 5100, the unemployment rate held steady at 6.2 per cent. While 13,900 full-time jobs were lost, about 9,000 part-time new jobs were created, according to the ABC.

The move by Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) to increase the variable-rate interest rates on its home loans by 0.2 per cent could put a “meaningful dent in fragile housing sentiment,” according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, who have already warned that cooling rates in the housing market pose a serious recession risk for Australia.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks ended with solid gains on the back of a strong earnings report from Citigroup and benign data on US inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217 points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,141.75, the S&P 500 gained 29.62 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,023.86, its highest level in eight weeks, and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.25 points, or 1.82 percent, to 4,870.10.

The Australian stock market is likely to open sharply higher given that at 07:30 am (AEDT) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 40 points at 5,247.