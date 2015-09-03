Australian shares rebounded in an afternoon rally after the S&P/ASX 200 touched a low of 5015 just before 1 PM on disappointing GDP growth data, and losses in energy sector stocks. Sentiment was also negatively impacted in the early part of the session on news that resource-rich country Canada had landed in a recession.

The rebound was led by the big banks and supported by mining shares. Exporters are expected to be benefited by the weakness in the Australian dollar, which fell below 70 US cents to a new six-year low. Investors also factored in the likelihood of an interest rate cut following the poor GDP numbers, and an apparent stability in the Chinese stock markets.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 5.1 points, or 0.1 per cent, and closed at 5,101.5, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 2.3 points, or 0.0 per cent, at 5,119.4.

The gaining sectors included healthcare (+0.78 per cent), financials (+0.42 per cent), industrials (+0.38 per cent) and information technology (+0.35 per cent). The biggest losing sectors included energy (-1.93 per cent), utilities (-1.50 per cent), consumer staples (-0.66 per cent) and consumer discretionary (-0.28 per cent).

Stocks

The big four banks all ended in positive territory though by varying amounts. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) gained 0.98 per cent to AU$30.70, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) rose 0.73 per cent to AU$30.42, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.45 per cent to AU$73.63 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 1.29 per cent to close at AU$27.42.

Energy stocks were sold off as global crude oil prices fell overnight. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 1.64 per cent to AU$31.10, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) dipped 0.84 per cent to AU$4.75, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 1.34 per cent to AU$6.65 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 4.52 per cent to AU$7.81.

Miners showed a mixed performance. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell marginally by 0.08 per cent to AU$24.63. However Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 0.34 per cent to AU$49.54, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped 3.34 per cent to AU$1.86 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 3.85 per cent to AU$0.03. Nickel sulphide explorer and producer Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, closing 6.07 per cent higher at AU$2.62. Gold miner Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) gained 5.16 per cent to close at AU$1.12.

Supermarkets and retailers were mostly down. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 1.33 per cent to AU$25.23, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, slipped 0.62 per cent to AU$39.75 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was down 0.48 per cent to AU$1.05. However, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was up 0.06 per cent to AU$31.30. Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) remained in a trading halt pending the issue of new shares to raise AU$221 million. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) fell 3.25 per cent to AU$4.17 after shareholders apparently gave the thumbs down to its move into dairy farming.

Engineering and maintenance services provider UGL Limited (ASX:UGL) was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 5.31 per cent at AU$1.99.

Seven West Media Ltd (ASX:SWM) plunged 6.45 per cent to AU$0.725 and was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia’s GDP grew by merely 0.2 per cent in the quarter ended June, its slowest rate of economic growth since the March 2013 quarter. The figure was substantially lower than the 0.9 per cent growth reported in the immediately preceding March 2015 quarter, and substantially missed analysts’ expectations of 0.4 per cent growth. According to the ABS, the sectors which dragged were mining and construction, as well as a decline in exports. Spending by state and federal governments was apparently the saving grace, failing which the economy would have reported a contraction. According to analysts, the weak growth brightened the chances of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

On Wall Street Wednesday, US stocks swung back into positive territory in what appeared to be a technical correction, and as Chinese stocks rebounded during the day from their lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.82 percent to end at 16,351.31 points. The S&P 500 climbed 1.83 percent to 1,948.85 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.46 percent to 4,749.98.

After falling to a fresh six-year low of 69.84 US cents overnight, the Australian dollar has rebounded in the wake of gains on Wall Street, and ahead of a holiday in China for National Day, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.39 US cents, up from 70.24 US cents on Wednesday.