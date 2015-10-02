The Australian share market continued on its rebound with a sharp 1.8 per cent gain on Thursday, bringing up the total gains in the last two sessions to nearly 4 per cent. Investors were enthused by the recent jump in prices of some commodities, particularly base metals and iron ore, and moved to scoop up Australian companies available at bargain basement prices. Investor sentiment was also boosted following the release of better than expected Chinese manufacturing data.

Banks too enjoyed a second session of solid gains as investors found value in the sector after prices were hammered down due to capital raisings.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 90.5 points, or 1.8 per cent, and closed at 5,112.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 85.5 points, or 1.7 per cent, at 5,144.1.

The gaining sectors included energy (+2.46 per cent), utilities (+2.26 per cent), industrials (+1.93 per cent), telecommunications (+1.84 per cent), consumer staples (+1.83 per cent), materials (+1.83 per cent) and financials (+1.78 per cent). There were no losing sectors.

Stocks

Stocks surged higher in the energy sector based on strength in crude oil prices. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained nearly 3 per cent to AU$29.76, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was up over 2 per cent to AU$7.32 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shot up 4.77 per cent to AU$4.17. Origin Energy remained in a trading halt for a capital raising.

In the mining sector BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 2.07 per cent to AU$22.68, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) gained 2.02 per cent to AU$49.58 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) shot up 7.14 per cent to AU$0.03 stock. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) lost ground by 1.37 per cent to AU$1.80. Copper miner OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) jumped 19.34 per cent to AU$3.95 on news that global private equity firm KKR & Co. L.P.(NYSE:KKR) had acquired a 10 per cent stake in the company. Africa focused miner Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) gained 12.20 per cent to AU$2.76 and was the second biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200 after Oz Minerals, while Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO), which mines copper, nickel, zinc and gold, gained 8.3 per cent to AU$2.74 and came in third on the list of S&P/ASX 200 toppers.

The big banks surged higher by nearly 2 per cent. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 1.87 per cent to AU$30.54, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 2.32 per cent at AU$30.39, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) rose 2.13 per cent to AU$74.27 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 1.62 per cent to AU$27.52.

Sharp gains were also witnessed in consumer staples. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 2.66 per cent to AU$25.50, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, rose 1.68 per cent to AU$39.88, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 2.21 per cent to AU$31.97, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was up 2.27 per cent to AU$0.90 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) moved up 3.33 per cent to AU$1.09.

M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) in telecom continued its upward trend and gained 5.06 per cent to close at AU$9.97, while Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) rose 1.78 per cent to AU$5.71.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

China’s official manufacturing index, based on a survey of factory purchasing managers, edged up to 49.8 in September from August's 49.7, which had been the lowest level since August 2012. Numbers below 50 indicate contraction. The number was ahead of analysts’ expectations of 49.7.

On Wall Street Thursday, major stock indices ended mixed after a volatile trading session, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the US payroll numbers and the commencement of the earnings season, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,272.01, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.

The Australian dollar was trading lower this morning pending the release of the US non-farm payroll data and Australian retail spending numbers, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.30 US cents, down from 70.64 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower given that at 6.37 am (AEST) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was trading at 5066.0, down 15 points.