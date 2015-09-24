australian stocks hit by weak chinese manufacturing data 2264502015

The benchmark ASX 200 index closes below 5,000


September 24, 2015 10:46 PM
Weak Chinese factory data sparked a sharp sell-off in Australian shares, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closing below the psychologically significant 5,000 level for the first time since July 2013 and the All Ordinaries suffering a loss of AU$30 billion in market capitalisation.

The losses were spearheaded by the materials, financials and energy sectors, though the overnight plunge on Wall Street, and the more than 2 per cent declines on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets also weighed on investor sentiment.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 105.5 points, or 2.1 per cent, and closed at 4,998.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 98.3 points, or 2.0 per cent, at 5,032.5.

The losing sectors included materials (-3.12 per cent), financials (-2.69 per cent), energy (-2.23 per cent), consumer staples (-1.89 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-1.63 per cent). There was no gaining sector.

Stocks

The mining sector was the worst affected in Wednesday’s sell-off, suffering from weak Chinese factory data. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) plunged 4.44 per cent to AU$22.80, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 2.44 per cent to AU$47.99, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was down 5.48 per cent to AU$1.81 and South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) slumped 5.67 per cent to AU$1.41.

The major banks also contributed to the downtrend. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 2.33 per cent to AU$29.80, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 3.66 per cent to AU$29.97, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shed 2.98 per cent to AU$71.60 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) lost over 3 per cent at AU$26.99.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) dipped 2.87 per cent to AU$28.80, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 1.03 per cent to AU$7.72, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) slid 2.77 per cent to AU$6.67 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) lost 2.81 per cent to AU$4.85.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 1.65 per cent to AU$24.38, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was down 2.18 per cent to AU$38.18, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) drifted lower by 0.41 per cent to AU$31.50, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) lost 2.30 per cent to AU$0.85 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) fell just 0.50 per cent to AU$0.99.

Crop protection company Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) surged 9.34 per cent to AU$7.73 after it declared a full year net profit of AU$43.22 million, up 14.6 per cent on the previous year, and revenue of AU$2.737 billion, which rose 4.4 per cent. The stock was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM), one of the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200, shot up 4.8 per cent to AU$10.48.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

China’s Caixin "Flash" Purchasing Manufacturing Index for September fell to 47 from 47.3 last month, and lower than economists’ estimates of 47.5, showing that Chinese factory activity continues to contract at the fastest rate since the days of the global financial crisis. Weak global demand and sliding prices are said to be the reasons for the decline in Chinese manufacturing activity.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks ended marginally lower weighed by weak manufacturing data out of both the US and China, as also a downtrend in stocks in the resources and energy sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 16,279.89, the S&P 500 lost 3.98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,938.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.98 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,752.74.

The Australian dollar is trading lower following the continued weakness in commodity prices, according to the Business Spectator. At 05:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 69.94 US cents, down from 70.48 US cents on Wednesday.

