Australian stocks could not sustain a sharp move up in the opening hour of trade, and instead ended up deep in negative territory in Thursday’s trading. Losses were seen across the board in all sectors, as investors worried about increasing evidence of slowing economic growth, following the release of disappointing data on July retail sales. No blame for the sell-off could be laid at the door of Chinese markets, which were closed for a holiday and will resume trading on Monday.

The big banks were the catalyst for the swing down below the red line, and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) added to the gloom with a massive hair cut on its price when it resumed trading on Thursday.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 73.7 points, or 1.5 per cent, and closed at 5,027.8, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 70.7 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 5,048.7.

The losing sectors included consumer discretionary (-3.27 per cent), utilities (-1.83 per cent), telecom (-1.72 per cent), financials (-1.57 per cent), energy (-1.40 per cent) and health care (-1.37 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

The big banks reported heavy losses. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shed 2.25 per cent to AU$71.97, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 2.51 per cent to AU$29.93, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 1.68 per cent to AU$26.96 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.76 per cent to AU$30.19.

Telecommunications stocks ended mixed. Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) dipped 1.59 per cent to AU$5.56, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) plunged 5.35 per cent to AU$8.32 and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) was down 2.58 per cent to AU$8.70. IiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) surged 7.83 per cent to AU$9.52, however.

In supermarkets and retailers, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 0.81 per cent to AU$39.43, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) dipped 1.79 per cent to AU$30.74, while Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) gained 0.96 per cent to AU$1.06 and Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.12 per cent at AU$25.26. Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) came out of a trading halt Thursday to a frosty reception from investors. The stock crashed 25.62 per cent to close at the day’s low of AU$0.90, the first time it has traded below AU$1 since at least 2009. In the retail portion of its rights issue the company will offer two new shares for every five that shareholders currently own at a price of 94 cents each – a discount of more than 22 per cent to Monday’s closing price.

With the exception of Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH), which shot up 3.61 per cent to AU$6.89, other energy stocks ended solidly in the red. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was down 4.63 per cent to AU$4.53, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) slumped 2.06 per cent to AU$30.46 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 1.79 per cent to AU$7.67. According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, which quoted Street Talk Online, Woodside Petroleum could launch a hostile bid for Oil Search, which was one of the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200 yesterday.

In miners, which presented a mixed picture, the larger companies ended lower. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was down 1.26 per cent to AU$24.32 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 0.55 per cent to AU$49.27. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped 3 per cent to AU$1.89, BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) was up over 2 per cent to AU$0.24 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) gained 3.70 per cent to AU$0.03. Mining services provider Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) shot up 4.37 per cent to AU$4.30 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) lost 2 per cent at AU$3.43 and glove maker Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) plunged nearly 4 per cent to AU$21.38.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed that retail turnover declined 0.1 per cent to AU$24.3 billion in the month of July, compared to a positive 0.6 per cent growth recorded in June. According to Citi economist Josh Williamson, the retail numbers were the worst quarterly start to retail trade in three years. "The Government's budget stimulus to small business was short-lived," Mr. Williamson said, as quoted by the ABC. The July data substantially missed analyst expectations of a 0.4 per cent growth in retail turnover.

On Wall Street Thursday, US stocks ended higher in volatile trading as investors coped with the impact from the ECB pledge to increase its economic stimulus measures, and weighed the likely impact from the monthly payroll report due Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.38 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,374.76, while the benchmark S&P 500 gained 2.27 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,951.13. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,733.50.

The Australian dollar is weaker after the European Central bank downgraded its economic forecasts and indicated that it stood ready to increase or prolong its stimulus measures, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.13 US cents, down from 70.16 US cents on Thursday.