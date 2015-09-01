Australian stocks were pressured by the bearishness on the Chinese share markets, with the Shanghai Composite index spending another day in the red on continuing concerns regarding growth in the Chinese economy. Investors were also worried that the US Fed may soon raise interest rates regardless of the global financial turmoil, judging from remarks over the weekend from US Fed vice-chairman Stanley Fischer, who said the central bank may not wait for US inflation to reach 2 per cent before tightening interest rates.

The Australian share market meanwhile closed the month down nearly 9 per cent, its worst monthly performance since the days of the financial crisis.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 56.6 points, or 1.1 per cent, and closed at 5,207, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 52.6 points, or 1.0 per cent, at 5,222.1.

The biggest losing sectors included consumer staples (-2.54 per cent), financials (-1.33 per cent), energy (-1.16 per cent), telecommunications services (-0.79 per cent), consumer discretionary (-0.69 per cent) and materials (-0.68 per cent).

There were no gaining sectors for the day.

Stocks

The big banks closed sharply lower yesterday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) gave up 1.68 per cent to AU$75.08, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 1.5 per cent to AU$31.10, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) slipped 1.30 per cent to AU$31.17 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was down over 2 per cent to AU$27.93.

Supermarkets and retailers put up a dismal show. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) plunged 3.65 per cent to AU$26.40, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell nearly 2 per cent to AU$40.66, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down 1.82 per cent to AU$31.88, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) fell 1.81 per cent to AU$1.09 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was unchanged at AU$1.21. The Woolworths stock was hammered by investors on news that ratings agencies Moody’s and S&P had downgraded the company’s credit rating.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) lost 1.22 per cent to AU$25.18, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) shed 1.59 per cent to AU$50.29, but Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 0.53 per cent to AU$1.91. However, Arrium Ltd (ASX:ARI) gained 10 per cent to AU$0.11 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Transfield Services Limited (ASX:TSE), which provides operations, maintenance and construction services to the mining and energy sectors, shot up 8.84 per cent to AU$1.17 and was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. UGL Limited (ASX:UGL), which is in a similar line of business, shot up 8.11 per cent to AU$2.00, and was the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. However, EPC services provider Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) fell 6.36 per cent to AU$0.51 and was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Energy stocks had a somewhat mixed day. Though Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained 0.66 per cent to AU$32.26 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was up 0.44 per cent to AU$6.80, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 3.21 per cent to AU$5.13, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) slid 3.17 per cent to AU$8.26 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) slipped 4.29 per cent to AU$0.67. Drillsearch Energy Limited (ASX:DLS) plunged 10.07 per cent to AU$0.625, and was the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Condom maker Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) rose 0.77 per cent to AU$22.13 after it announced a buyback worth AU$139 million.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

At 2:30 PM today (September 1) the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its September monetary policy decision with most economists correctly expecting the central bank to stay put and keep the cash rate unchanged at 2 per cent. Attention was focused almost entirely on the bank’s monetary policy statement for indications on its future stance.

Latest figures from CoreLogic RP Data showed that the rate of growth in housing prices across the mainland state capitals slowed during the month of August, with national prices up just 0.5 per cent, and Sydney higher by 1 per cent. The slowdown in growth was mostly in Melbourne were prices were up only 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the Housing Industry Association said the housing sector appeared to have passed its cyclical peak, with the number of new home sales declining 0.4 per cent in July. “It appears that the cyclical peak for total new home sales occurred in April, but the subsequent downward trend is very mild,” Dr Harley Dale, chief economist said, according to The Australian.

On Wall Street Monday, US stocks ended lower after investors got the cold feet from comments issued by a senior Federal Reserve official that showed the potential for a US interest-rate hike in September. US markets also closed their worst month since 2012 on the back of fears of a Chinese economic slowdown and the looming interest-rate liftoff in the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.69 percent to end at 16,528.03 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.84 percent to 1,972.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.07 percent to 4,776.51.

The Australian dollar is trading lower on continuing concerns of the turmoil in the Chinese economy and stock markets, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.11 US cents, down from 71.42 US cents on Monday.