The Australian share market on Friday had a second winning session led by banking, energy and consumer shares. Investors appeared to be factoring in the possibility of a delay in the implementation of the interest rate hike by the US Fed, and relishing the likelihood of a domestic rate cut by the RBA. A strong overnight close on Wall Street also boosted sentiment.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 38.2 points, or 0.7 per cent, and closed at 5,268.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 38.1 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 5,303.7.

Gaining sectors included real estate investment trusts (+1.99 per cent), utilities (+1.27 per cent), financials (+1.07 per cent), consumer discretionary (+0.94 per cent) and energy (+0.91 per cent). Materials (-0.18 per cent) was the sole losing sector.

Stocks

Though the resources sector ended in the red, the mining shares ended mixed. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was down 0.48 per cent to AU$25.00 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) lost 1.03 per cent to AU$53.69. The latter reported that iron ore production during the third quarter rose 12 per cent year on year to 86.1 million tonnes.

However, the smaller mining companies ended sharply higher. Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was up 4.8 per cent to AU$2.40, Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) gained 3.23 per cent to AU$0.03, Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) put on 5.56 per cent to AU$0.19 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) rose 3.77 per cent to AU$0.28. Key analysts have raised their price targets for Fortescue. Meanwhile, WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED (ASX:WHC) shot up 9.79 per cent to AU$1.07 and was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 0.83 per cent to AU$31.43, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shot up 3.75 per cent to AU$5.54 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) rose 3.17 per cent to AU$0.65. However, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 0.13 per cent and 0.91 per cent respectively. Oil and gas explorer and producer Drillsearch Energy Limited (ASX:DLS) vaulted 8.94 per cent to AU$0.67 and was the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, while Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) was fourth, up 7.19 per cent to AU$1.64.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 1.53 per cent to AU$76.55, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) gained 0.79 per cent to AU$31.77 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 0.39 per cent to AU$28.67. Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) shares stood halted.

Consumer staples had a good day with Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) up 0.78 per cent to AU$27.15 and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gaining 0.32 per cent to AU$40.47. Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was up 0.49 per cent to AU$32.83, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) jumped 3.13 per cent to AU$0.99 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) gained 3.29 per cent to AU$1.42.

Ten Network Holdings Limited (ASX:TEN) zoomed 11.76 per cent to AU$0.190 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200 on Friday.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Ahead of the company’s first shipment of GLNG from Gladstone, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) CEO David Knox confidently asserted that the LNG project would prove to be a success, even prosper, as the oil price recovered. "Oil prices go up, and they go down,” he said to the AFR. “Right now we're at a low point, but ultimately the final economics and returns of this project will depend on what the oil price is over the next 20 years, and I will continue to argue quite strongly that the demand for energy is such that particularly gas has a really important role to play."

According to Australia resources and energy minister Josh Frydenberg, India’s Adani Enterprises is expected to proceed with building its AU$7.2 billion (AU$5.2 billion) Carmichael coal mine and rail project in Queensland state, now that the project stood cleared by Australian regulators. "We've seen a downturn in the price for coal but this project has more than a 40-year lifespan and there's a clear increase in demand for coal and indeed energy across the world," the minister said, according to Bloomberg. Earlier, on ABC TV, Mr Frydenberg said the project had a “strong moral case” because of its scope to lift hundreds of millions of people out of energy poverty. However, Greens deputy leader Larissa Waters described his coal argument as "deranged".

According to the latest business outlook from Deloitte Access Economics, Australia is likely to suffer budget deficits for the foreseeable future, and that economic growth would underperform long term trends until 2017. “The personnel have changed but the problems haven’t,” said Deloitte’s Chris Richardson, referring to the recent changes in government.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks were buoyed by the sharp jump in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and the release of encouraging data on consumer sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.22 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.97, the S&P 500 gained 9.25 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,033.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.

The strength in the US dollar following better-than-expected economic data has taken a toll on the Aussie, which is trading weaker. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 72.58 US cents, down from 72.90 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open sharply higher given that the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract last traded up by 22 points at 5,274.