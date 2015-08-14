australian stocks end mostly flat as the pboc makes soothing noises after third devaluation 18886620

The energy and materials sectors claw back some of their earlier losses


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 14, 2015 11:46 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian stocks managed to squeak into positive territory on Thursday, despite the Chinese yuan weakening for the third successive day.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 5.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, and closed at 5,387.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 5.5 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,389.

The top gaining sectors included energy (+1.50 per cent), materials (+0.66 per cent), utilities (+0.52 per cent), consumer discretionary (+0.35 per cent) and financials (+0.28 per cent). The top losers were information technology (-3.84 per cent), telecommunications services (-2.13 per cent), industrials (-0.39 per cent) and consumer staples (-0.28 per cent).

Stocks

Mining stocks ended mostly in positive territory. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 1.23 per cent to AU$25.5, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) shot up 0.60 per cent to AU$51.96, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) rose 1.68 per cent to AU$1.82 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) gained 3.45 per cent to AU$0.03.

Energy stocks ended somewhat mixed. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained 1.82 per cent to AU$34.05, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up nearly 3 per cent to AU$10.13, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 1.76 per cent to AU$6.92 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) rose 1.70 per cent to AU$6.58. However, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) lost 4.6 per cent at AU$0.830 and Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) gave up 2.70 per cent to AU$0.180.

The big banks also chalked up gains for the day, though Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) remained in a trading halt. Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 0.66 per cent to AU$31.80, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) gained 0.50 per cent to AU$31.98, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) jumped 0.88 per cent to AU$29.76.

Retailers and supermarkets had a mixed day. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 0.49 per cent to AU$40.85, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) shed 0.09 per cent to AU$32.49, and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) slumped 6.33 per cent to AU$1.11. However, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained 0.37 per cent to AU$27.70 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was up 1.12 per cent to AU$1.36.

Sirtex Medical Limited (ASX:SRX) shot up 9.69 per cent to AU$32.94 after the company reported a 69 per cent jump in profit for the year ended June 30 to AU$40.3 million on the back of a 36 per cent rise in revenues to a record AU$176.1 million. The stock was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) jumped 6.92 per cent to AU$34.90 after the company announced the appointment of Adam Campbell as its new chief financial officer.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) gave up 2.24 per cent to end at AU$6.10 on news of a slight dip in the company’s full-year net profit.

Casino company Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) fell 3.18 per cent to AU$13.09 after controlling shareholder James Packer decided to stand down from his position as chairman of the company.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Though Chinese banking authorities lowered the yuan fixing point for a third consecutive day, they headed off a steep depreciation in the value of the currency by intervening in the currency markets. With this the People’s Bank of China has devalued the yuan by 1.9 per cent on Tuesday, another 1.6 per cent on Wednesday and 1.1 per cent yesterday, even though they had initially described their action as a “one-off” move.

A National Australia Bank survey of the country’s top 300 listed firms found that confidence has revived after successive quarters in the red, says the Business Spectator. Confidence levels improved an overall 11 points to 7 points, led by a surge in capital expenditure in the finance and property sectors.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks had a mixed closing following the Chinese devaluations and investors’ renewed focus on US growth. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 6 points, or less than 0.1 per cent, to 17,408. The S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent to 2,083, and the Nasdaq Composite Index weakened 0.2 per cent to 5,034.

The Australian dollar is trading slightly higher as the markets appear to be reconciling themselves to the Chinese devaluations on the one hand, and the plunge in commodity prices on the other, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:40 this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.63 US cents, up slightly from 72.62 US cents on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open flat today given that at 06:45am (AEST) today the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down four points at 5,313.

