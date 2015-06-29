australian stocks cut sharply as investors become nervous on greece 1628502015

Woolworths rises on buying interest announced by investment company BKI


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2015 10:52 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian stocks suffered from the Greek syndrome and lost heavily on the ultimate day of the last week, with gloom added by falling commodity prices as well as weak cues from Wall Street.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 86.8 points, or 1.6 per cent, and closed at 5,545.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 83.8 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 5,536.1.

Consumer staples (+0.58 per cent) was the sole gaining sector. The biggest losing sectors were utilities (-4.24 per cent), energy (-3.28 per cent), materials (-2.84 per cent), industrials (-2.83 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-2.13 per cent).

Stocks

Falling commodity prices took a toll on stocks in both the mining and energy sectors. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) slumped 3.54 per cent to AU$27.50, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) plunged 2.79 per cent to AU$54.08 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) lost a solid 6.13 per cent to AU$1.99.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shed 2.41 per cent to AU$34.82, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 6.55 per cent to AU$11.70, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) sold off 3.36 per cent to AU$7.20 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) lost 2.07 per cent to AU$8.05.

However, banks suffered relatively less. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 0.73 per cent to AU$86.65, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.90 per cent to AU$33.01, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 1.02 per cent to AU$33.10 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) gave up 1.04 per cent to AU$34.09.

Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained 3.83 per cent to AU$27.39, and was the lone bright spot amongst retailers. Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) announced that it was a recent buyer of shares in Woolworths and had been “selectively adding to their position in Woolworths of late.” Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, slipped 1.08 per cent to AU$39.48, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down 1.02 per cent to AU$32.92 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) dipped 5.22 per cent to AU$1.27.

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) fell sharply by 3.70 per cent to AU$3.12 after Hong Kong regulators rejected the airline’s plans to establish a low-cost carrier there through its Jetstar arm. “At a time when aviation markets across Asia are opening up, Hong Kong is going in the opposite direction,” Alan Joyce, Chief Executive, said Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Given the importance of aviation to global commerce, shutting the door to new competition can only serve the vested interests already installed in that market.” 

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Over the weekend, after talks failed with international creditors, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a referendum in his country to decide whether it should accept or reject the bailout agreement with its creditors. "These proposals, which clearly violate the European rules and the basic rights to work, equality, and dignity, show that the purpose of some of the partners and institutions was not a viable agreement for all parties, but possibly the humiliation of an entire people," Mr Tsipras said on television, according to ABC. Later, Tsipras said Greek banks and its stock exchange would remain closed on Monday, and that the Bank of Greece had suggested a €60 (AU$87) ceiling on bank withdrawals.

In another significant development over the weekend, the People’s Bank of China announced its fourth interest-rate cut since November in an attempt to boost economic growth. Reducing interest rates by 25 basis points, the Chinese Central bank said the benchmark interest rate would be reduced to 4.85 per cent, while the deposit rate would go down to 2 per cent from Sunday.

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Friday following the negative progress on the bailout talks between Greece and its creditors. The S&P 500 index fell a fraction to 2,101. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average got a boost from Nike, which gained 4 percent after reporting better earnings. The Dow added 57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,947. The Nasdaq composite gave up 31 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,080.

The Australian dollar is trading soft against the US dollar following the breakdown in Greek talks, the call for a referendum and the closure of Greek banks and its stock market on Monday. According to the Business Spectator, at 06:30 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 76.33 US cents, up from 77.02 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher today given that at 06:45 am (AEST) this morning the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was up 10 points at 5,498, according to Business Spectator.

