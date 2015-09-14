In a highly volatile session on Friday, the ASX rallied hard from a plunge in the opening hour of trade, but ended the day in the red after all those gains vanished in a correction that commenced shortly before 1:00 pm.

Energy stocks were again the loss leaders as enthusiasm over M&A in the sector faded, though crude prices traded higher. Banks and mining stocks also added to the negative pressure on the indices.

For the week as a whole, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index managed to end 0.6 per cent in the black. For this week, investor sentiment is likely to be clouded by the mostly downbeat Chinese economic data out over the weekend and anxieties over the US interest rate lift-off.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 23.9 points, or 0.5 per cent, and closed at 5,071.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 20.7 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,096.3.

The sectors which ended with losses included energy (-1.59 per cent), telecommunications services (-1.20 per cent), healthcare (-1.10 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-0.61 per cent), materials (-0.45 per cent), consumer discretionary (-0.36 per cent) and financials (-0.33 per cent). Information technology (+1.3 per cent) was the only gaining sector.

Stocks

With the exception of Santos Ltd (ASX:STO), which gained 0.68 per cent to AU$4.46, other energy stocks ended up in negative territory. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell sharply by nearly 2.5 per cent to AU$28.41, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) dipped 3.33 per cent to AU$0.58, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 1.21 per cent to AU$7.33 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 1.59 per cent to AU$7.45.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell 0.88 per cent to AU$23.71, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) gained 1.42 per cent to AU$52.00, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) lost 0.49 per cent to AU$2.03 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) lost 3.92 per cent to AU$0.25.

In banking, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) lost 0.85 per cent to AU$30.50 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 0.47 per cent to AU$27.52. National Australia Bank was up 0.03 per cent to AU$30.19 and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was in a trading halt for a capital raising, having last traded at AU$75.13.

In telecom, which has been seeing weakness in recent sessions, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) dipped 1.25 per cent to AU$5.55 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) shed 1.13 per cent to AU$8.78, though TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) remained unchanged at AU$9.45.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.08 per cent to AU$24.74, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was down 0.58 per cent to AU$39.19, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) fell 1.38 per cent to AU$1.07, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) lost 1.08 per cent to AU$30.13 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) ended lower by 0.55 per cent at AU$0.90.

In healthcare, gloves and condom maker Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) fell 4.45 per cent to AU$20.82 and was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Seven West Media Ltd (ASX:SWM) shot up nearly 10 per cent AU$0.740 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

According to the Goldman Sachs Australian economics team, there is a one-in-three chance that Australia will face a recession in the coming financial year on the back of slumping business investment, weak wages growth, poor returns on investments and declining consumption. "A recession is not some remote probability, it currently stands at the greatest probability since the financial crisis," the economists said in a research note, as quoted by the ABC.

Figures released over the weekend out of China suggest the world’s second-largest economy is slowing more rapidly than expected, and is not responding to the government’s stimulus measures, according to the ABC. Industrial production grew in August at 6.1 per cent, missing analysts’ projections of 6.6 per cent, and steel production contracted 3.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Fixed asset investment grew 10.9 per cent during the eight months ended August, while economists expected 11.2 per cent. Earlier, in foreign trade data, China had revealed sharp declines in both its exports and imports.

Markets are likely to spend most of next week fretting over the likelihood, or not, of the US Fed increasing interest rates at its policy meeting the coming Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on the last day of the week as investors weighed the possibility that the Fed would hold off raising interest rates at its forthcoming meeting. Even though energy shares were soft, at the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.69 points, or 0.63 percent, to 16,433.09, the S&P 500 gained 8.76 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,961.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.09 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,822.34.

The Australian dollar is trading higher, boosted by gains on Wall Street on Friday, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.83 US cents, up from 70.61 US cents on Friday.