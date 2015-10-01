The Australian share market made a technical recovery of sorts yesterday (September 30) after the sharp slump in the previous session. The recovery was led by the big banks, mining, telecommunications and consumer retail sectors and was helped in no small measure by a rebound in stock markets across the globe as investors reverted to a ‘risk-on’ stance.

Investors were cheered by strong private jobs numbers out of the US and looking forward to stimulus measures from the ECB.

However, analysts were somewhat sceptical about the local rally and doubted whether it would sustain given that valuations were still high even while corporate profit growth was under pressure.

Despite the rally, the day’s trading marked the close of the worst quarter for share prices since 2011.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 103.2 points, or 2.1 per cent, and closed at 5,021.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 100.5 points, or 2.0 per cent, at 5,058.6.

The gaining sectors included financials (+2.47 per cent), telecommunications (+2.44 per cent), materials (+2.31 per cent) and consumer staples (+2.30 per cent). Utilities (-0.11 per cent) was the only losing sector.

Stocks

Banks spearheaded gains for the market on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) surged 3.66 per cent to AU$72.72, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) jumped 2.67 per cent to AU$29.98, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) rose 2.65 per cent to AU$27.08 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 2.06 per cent to AU$29.70.

In telecom bigger than normal moves were seen in the major stocks. While Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) was up 2.19 per cent to AU$5.61, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) gained 7.47 per cent to AU$9.49 and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) surged 7.10 per cent to AU$10.86. M2 and TPG were the second and fourth biggest gainers respectively on the S&P/ASX 200.

In mining, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) shot up 8.98 per cent to AU$1.82 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) rose 2.82 per cent to AU$22.22 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 4.47 per cent to AU$48.60. Gold miner EVOLUTION FPO (ASX:EVN) moved up smartly by 7.26 per cent to AU$1.25 and was the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained a sharp 2.52 per cent to AU$24.84, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 2.35 per cent to AU$39.22 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) surged 3.54 per cent to AU$31.28. Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) remained unchanged at AU$0.88 and AU$1.05 respectively.

Energy stocks were mixed. Though Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained 2.70 per cent to AU$28.90, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 1.10 per cent AU$7.17. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) slumped 7.01 per cent to AU$3.98 and was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200. Shares of Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) were in a trading halt for its capital raising of AU$2.5 billion.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that building approvals fell 6.9 per cent in August, much higher than economists’ expectations of a 2 per cent decline, and led by a sharp 11.4 per cent fall in approvals for the apartment sector. "There does appear to be an underlying downtrend emerging in this segment but the extreme choppiness – centred on high rise approvals – makes it unclear how rapid the decline is," wrote Westpac's Mathew Hassan, according to the ABC.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks rebounded on buying by bargain hunters and a recovery in biotechnology index, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.57 points, or 1.47 percent, to 16,284.7, the S&P 500 gained 35.94 points, or 1.91 percent, to 1,920.03, and the Nasdaq Composite added 102.84 points, or 2.28 percent, to 4,620.17.

The Australian dollar was trading higher this morning, boosted by a recovery on Wall Street and global stock markets, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.14 US cents, up from 69.95 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open flat given that at 6.45am (AEST) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was trading at 5,003.0, down 4 points.