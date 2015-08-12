The Australian stock market was caught in a bearish spin following the shock devaluation in the yuan by China and the resulting volatility in global currency markets. The Chinese move, which followed data on a sharp decline in exports as well as slowing manufacturing activity, raised fresh concerns about the country’s economic health.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 36 points, or 0.7 per cent, and closed at 5,473.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 31.8 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,473.1.

The only gaining sectors were materials (+1.04 per cent) and energy (+1.03 per cent). The top losing sectors included healthcare (-1.60 per cent), industrials (-1.54 per cent), financials (-1.21 per cent), utilities (-1.08 per cent) and information technology (-1.00 per cent).

Stocks

In mining, the larger companies all reported solid gains yesterday, boosted by rising iron ore prices which hit US$56.30 per tonne. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 1.31 per cent to AU$26.34, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 1.60 per cent to AU$54.60, and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped 1.57 per cent to AU$1.95. However, Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) fell 3.13 per cent to AU$0.0310.

Energy shares were somewhat mixed. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) closed higher by 1.8 per cent to AU$34.75, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 1.30 per cent to AU$7.02 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) moved up 1.34 per cent to AU$6.80. However, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell just 0.10 per cent to AU$10.15. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) jumped 11.23 per cent to AU$3.07, and was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) was up 11.11 per cent to AU$0.20 as investors digested news of the change at the top in the company.

Banks ended across-the-board in negative territory. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 0.02 per cent to AU$82.12, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell nearly 2 per cent to AU$32.05, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) slumped 2.58 per cent to AU$32.46 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gave up 1.73 per cent to AU$30.07. FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL), which is engaged in providing finance products and payment solutions to consumers, crashed nearly 18 per cent to AU$2.57 after the company reported a profit downgrade. It was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Retailers and supermarkets had a somewhat mixed day. Though Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, ended higher by 0.29 per cent at AU$41.55, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.65 per cent to AU$27.67, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down 0.67 per cent at AU$32.59, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) dumped 0.42 per cent to AU$1.17 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was down 1.42 per cent to AU$1.38.

Pet care company Greencross Limited (ASX:GXL) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 14.3 per cent to AU$6.84 after it reported a very strong set of full year earnings. Revenue grew 75 per cent to AU$644.5 million, while underlying earnings per share jumped 43 per cent to 34.3 Australian cents per share.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

In a surprise move, the People’s Bank of China yesterday cut the value of its yuan currency by nearly 2 per cent against the US dollar in a move designed to bolster flagging exports which fell 8.3 per cent year-on-year in the month of July against expectations of a decline of only 1.5 per cent.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks closed lower following China’s devaluation of its currency, a move which jolted global financial markets and raised fresh worries regarding growth in one of the world’s largest economies. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2 per cent to 17,403, erasing the previous session's gains. The S&P 500 fell 1 per cent to 2,084, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3 per cent to 5,037.

The Australian dollar traded very weakly following yuan devaluation and the resulting fall in commodities, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 72.99 US cents, down from 73.19 US cents on Monday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today given that at 06:45 am (AEST) today the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 32 points at 5,374.