Better underlying commodity prices helped boost stocks in Australia’s key sectors of energy and materials, which in turn pushed up the S&P/ASX 200 to within a handshaking distance of the 6,000 level.

In market action, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped by over 40 points in the opening hour of trade to the day’s best level of 5,974.60, before correcting somewhat. In afternoon trade, the index resumed its uptrend, closing well off the day’s high but with a lot of its gains intact. It was the third consecutive session that ended with gains for the S&P/ASX 200.

“We're in the twilight zone, that period where, apart from the three big banks reporting over the coming weeks – ANZ, Westpac and NAB – there's really not a lot out there other than that economic data flow which is notoriously volatile and that leads to markets bouncing around here and overseas," said JBWere executive director Mike Kendall, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 on Wednesday rose 34.7 points, or 0.6 per cent, and closed at 5,960.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 35.1 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,928.3.

The main gaining sectors were energy (+2.45 per cent), materials (+1.29 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.14 per cent), industrials (+0.70 per cent) and consumer staples (+0.57 per cent). There were only three losing sectors, namely telecommunication services (-0.25 per cent), utilities (-0.12 per cent) and information technology (-0.02 per cent).

Stocks

A strengthening trend in global crude prices boosted energy stocks, with the sector posting the best gains of the day. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained a healthy 2.04 per cent to AU$35.07, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up nearly 2 per cent to AU$11.55, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 5.67 per cent to AU$7.64 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) jumped 4.37 per cent to AU$7.41. Adding to the cheer in the energy sector was the massive, US$70 billion merger announced between Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) and BG Group Plc (Lon: BG), with markets hoping that the deal could trigger a wave of consolidation and takeover activity in the battered sector.

In breaking news this morning, Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) said it had agreed to sell its Australian subsidiary, Apache Energy Ltd, to a consortium of PE funds headed by Macquarie Capital and Brookfield Asset Management for US$2.1 billion (AU$2.7 billion) in cash. With the transaction, Apache has now fully withdrawn from the Australian exploration and production sector.

Woodside Petroleum announced a gas discovery at the Pyxis-1 exploration well in production licence WA-34-L within Western Australia’s Dampier Sub-Basin, according to the Finance News Network. The company said it believed the exploration outcome offered future tie-back potential to the company’s existing producing Pluto infrastructure 15 km to the south.

Materials, including mining, was the second best performing sector yesterday, as iron ore prices recouped some of their recent losses and gained 1.9 per cent to US$47.60 per tonne in overnight trade. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up nearly 1 per cent to AU$30.74, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) moved up smartly by 1.51 per cent to AU$57.00, and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained a huge 8.08 per cent to AU$1.94. Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) remained unchanged at AU$0.195, while BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) crashed 9.84 per cent to AU$0.275. Fortescue was, in fact, the fourth best gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

The big banks closed mixed, however. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 0.22 per cent to AU$94.00, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 0.25 per cent to AU$39.76, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 0.30 per cent to AU$36.79 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.31 per cent to AU$39.45.

In the retail stocks, the larger players all closed with gains. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) shot up 0.21 per cent to AU$29.05 and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 0.67 per cent to AU$43.85. Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) moved up a solid 8.78 per cent to AU$1.42 and figured second-highest in the best gainers’ list of the S&P/ASX 200. According to The Australian, Myer was in the limelight on rumours that Solomon Lew and private equity groups were mulling a takeover bid for the company.

Economic news, currency and insight

The ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index fell 2.3 per cent last week to 109.7 – an eight-month low. ANZ Chief Economist Warren Hogan said: “One key driver of the softness in consumer confidence has been weak job security… a key question for the outlook therefore is the extent to which a soft labour market will offset the ‘feel good’ factor from higher asset prices. In our view, these conflicting forces suggest the road for confidence and retail over the next year may be bumpy.”

According to 9News, a Chinese businessman has snapped up a penthouse for AU$25 million in Southbank’s planned Australia 108, Melbourne’s tallest building, scheduled for completion in 2019. The buyer paid AU$33,000 per square metre.

John Mulcahy, chairman of Mirvac Group, one of the country’s largest developers, said Australia had never seen a housing bubble, and nor was it likely to, according to Business Spectator. “Our mortgage market is different to the American mortgage market, so we have never had the bubble they have,” he told The Australian. “People can send the keys back in the US. They can’t send the keys back here,”

At 07:00 this morning (AEST), the Australian dollar was trading at 76.81 US cents, up from 76.77 US cents on Wednesday after the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's March policy meeting showed that its first rate rise since the global financial crisis could be in June, late 2015 or sometime in 2016, according to the Business Spectator.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower after minutes of the last US Federal Reserve meeting showed that the central bank remained on track to raise interest rates this year, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,902.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.57 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,081.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.59 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,950.82.