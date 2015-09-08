Australian stocks closed a shade in the red based on the negative Wall Street close on Friday, but the opening losses were recouped after Chinese markets appeared to be stable when they reopened after a long holiday. However, the Shanghai Composite index later closed the day with a loss of over 2.5 per cent.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 10.2 points, or 0.2 per cent, and closed at 5,030.4, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 9.8 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,051.

The sectors which gained included real estate investment trusts (+0.98 per cent), information technology (+0.69 per cent), consumer discretionary (+0.42 per cent), industrials (+0.21 per cent) and healthcare (+0.17 per cent). The losing sectors included energy (-1.32 per cent), materials (-0.70 per cent) and utilities (-0.43 per cent).

Stocks

Mining stocks again ended mixed. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell over 2 per cent to AU$24.19 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 1.23 per cent to AU$49.15. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 3.50 per cent to AU$1.93 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) shot up 4.35 per cent to AU$0.24. Gold miners Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) up 3.45 per cent to AU$11.38, and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST), which shot up 7.18 per cent to AU$2.09, were among the top five gainers on the S&P/ASX 200.

In energy, which was the worst performing sector, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) continued its southbound slide and closed over 4 per cent lower at AU$4.19, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell 2.60 per cent to AU$7.48, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) dipped 0.44 per cent to AU$6.73 and Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 0.03 per cent to AU$30.58. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200, plunging 9.20 per cent to AU$0.23, while Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) slumped 5.69 per cent to AU$0.58.

Banks too ended with mixed fortunes. With the exception of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which was up 0.24 per cent at AU$72.32, the other three major banks closed with losses. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 0.64 per cent to AU$29.61, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.47 per cent to AU$29.80 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 0.56 per cent to AU$26.71.

In telecommunications, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) was again in the limelight and shot up 4.91 per cent to AU$9.18. The stock was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) fell 0.18 per cent to AU$5.60 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) was down 0.33 per cent to AU$8.97.

In retail, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.67 per cent to AU$25.32, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, fell 0.10 per cent to AU$39.39 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was down 1.42 per cent to AU$1.04 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 0.20 per cent to AU$30.00 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was unchanged at AU$0.93.

While Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) shot up 1.73 per cent to AU$3.53, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) fell over 1 per cent to AU$0.46. CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) gained 1.55 per cent to AU$90.66.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Job ads on the internet and in newspapers increased 1 per cent in August according to figures from ANZ. However, ads were up 8.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis, though the rate of growth has been slowing since late last year.

The Ai Group/HIA Australian Performance of Construction Index, or PCI, climbed by 6.7 points to 53.8 in August from 47.1 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The index entered expansionary territory for first time since March.

Wall Street was closed Monday for Labor Day holiday.

The Australian dollar traded weak on thin volumes because of the US markets being closed for the Labor Day holiday, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 69.25 US cents, down from 69.33 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open flat given that at 6.45 am (AEST) the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 3 points at 5,019.