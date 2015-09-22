The Australian stock market plunged sharply in the opening hour of trade as concerns regarding global economic growth, again placed centre-stage by the US Fed, fed into share prices.

Though losses were marginally made up in the last two hours of trade, most of the price damage remained intact as bellwether sectors such as miners, energy and banks were shunned by investors. On a rough estimate, the ASX likely lost AU$30 billion in market capitalisation as a result of the sell-off.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 104.3 points, or 2.1 per cent, and closed at 5,066.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 97.9 points, or 1.9 per cent, at 5,096.4.

The big losing sectors included materials (-2.58 per cent), energy (-2.45 per cent), financials (-2.34 per cent), consumer discretionary (-2.13 per cent), utilities (-1.53 per cent), and industrials (-1.52 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) plunged nearly 2.5 per cent to AU$23.85, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 2.89 per cent to AU$49.78 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) slipped 4.13 per cent to AU$1.98.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 2.9 per cent to AU$28.83, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was down 0.13 per cent to AU$7.48 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 3.82 per cent to AU$6.79. However, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) bucked the trend and rose 0.63 per cent to AU$4.78.

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 1.9 per cent to AU$30.47, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) slipped 2.83 per cent to AU$30.85, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 2.91 per cent to AU$73.62 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) plunged 2.4 per cent to AU$27.72.

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) surged 9.58 per cent to AU$12.92 after the company reported a 21 per cent rise in annual profit to AU$88 million and sales climbed 6.4 per cent to AU$946 million. The stock was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Airlines, however, held up rather well. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) shot up 3.3 per cent to AU$0.47 and Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) gained 0.83 per cent to AU$3.66.

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM), one of the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200, rose 2.95 per cent to AU$10.48.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Sydney house prices may soon start to feel the pressure from the massive supply overhang that is building up, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. "There is a tsunami of home supply coming," said Nigel Stapledon, head of real estate research at the University of New South Wales Business School and former chief economist at Westpac. "The market is going to be tested in accepting this sort of supply. It's not like there is economic growth to support it. Income growth has gone from boom time to the lowest in a number of years and population growth has eased back."

According to a National Australia Bank report, foreign investors now have a highly bearish take on the prospects of the Australian economy. NAB chief economist Ivan Colhoun said after client visits in Britain, Europe and the Middle East that offshore investors were “uniformly negative” on the Australian economy, with one investor going so far as saying it was “toast.”

On Wall Street Monday, stocks closed higher as investors tested waters after the Fed-induced losses last week. In a session marked by below-average trading volumes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.61 points, or 0.77 percent, to 16,510.19, the S&P 500 gained 8.94 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,966.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,828.96.

The Australian dollar is trading weaker following the massive sell-off in Aussie stocks on worries regarding the country’s growth prospects. At 06:57 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.34 US cents, down 0.75 per cent.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher this morning given that at 06:19 AM this morning (AEST) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 23 points at 5,960.