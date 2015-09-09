Australian stocks enjoyed a day of strong gains Tuesday, led by an energy sector that was galvanised on news of an AU$11.6 billion bid by top oil player Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) for number two producer Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH). The big banks also added to the bullish fervour, gaining between 2 to 3 per cent, while mining companies were bid up by investors amidst firm iron ore prices and hopes of stimulus by the Chinese government.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 84.8 points, or 1.7 per cent, and closed at 5,115.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 82.5 points, or 1.6 per cent, at 5,133.5.

The sectors which gained included energy (+2.50 per cent), utilities (+2.28 per cent), financials (+2.10 per cent), materials (+1.76 per cent), telecommunications (+1.49 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (+1.37 per cent). There were no losing sectors.

Stocks

In energy, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) surged 17.38 per cent to AU$7.90 on news of an AU$11.6 billion bid for the company by Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL), which lost 3.01 per cent to AU$29.66. Oil Search was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) surged 5.25 per cent to AU$4.41, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) jumped 3.21 per cent to AU$7.72 and South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) rose 5.47 per cent to AU$1.64. Exploration company AWE Limited (ASX:AWE) was the second biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, gaining 8.27 per cent to AU$0.055.

The big banks put in a stellar show with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) moving up over 3 per cent to AU$27.53. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) rose 2.56 per cent to AU$74.17, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 2.42 per cent to AU$30.52 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 1.98 per cent to AU$30.20.

Mining companies were also bid higher across the board. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) moved up over 2 per cent to AU$24.70, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) rose 2.18 per cent to AU$50.22 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 1.82 per cent to AU$1.96. Engineering services provider UGL Limited (ASX:UGL) also made it to the S&P/ASX 200 top gainers list, rising 6.78 per cent to AU$0.125. Coal miner WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED (ASX:WHC) was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200, falling nearly 4 per cent to AU$1.01.

In retail stocks, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 1.02 per cent to AU$39.79, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up a mere 0.04 per cent to AU$25.33, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) jumped 1.92 per cent to AU$1.06 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) rose 1.70 per cent to AU$30.51. However, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) bucked the trend to fall 2.15 per cent to 0.91 per cent.

In telecom, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) shot up 3.05 per cent to AU$9.46, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) gained 1.43 per cent to AU$5.68, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) rose 1.67 per cent to AU$9.12 and Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) moved up 3.77 per cent to AU$3.03.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

China’s trade balance surged in August to US$60.24 billion (AU$85.75 billion), up from US$43.03 billion in the previous month, and economists’ expectations of US$48.20 billion. On a year-on-year basis, China’s exports dropped 5.5 per cent while its imports plunged 13.8 per cent, raising fresh fears about the slowdown in the economy.

The monthly survey of business confidence by the National Australia Bank showed that business confidence fell to a seven month low in August with the index down to a reading of 1, its lowest since February, and down from 4 in July. On current business conditions, the index for August read 11, its highest level since last October, when it recorded 13.2, and up from 6 in July.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks closed higher as investors were enthused by the late rally on the Chinese stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 390 points, or 2.4 per cent, to 16,493. The S&P 500 advanced 2.5 per cent to 1,969 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.7 per cent to 4,812.

The Australian dollar traded higher and beyond the 70 US cents level, on the back of higher commodities prices and rising cheer in global stock markets particularly China, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.17 US cents, up from 69.73 US cents on Tuesday.