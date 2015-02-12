In its fourth day of losses on Thursday the ASX trended lower right from the opening hour of trade, as investors sold into a bounce resulting from Telstra's (ASX:TLS) impressive earnings report. The dismal jobs report set up further downward momentum and stocks were down to their worst levels in the last hour of trade, barring a small rally in the dying minutes.

Clearly the bad news from the employment numbers was not good news and while it set up speculation of fresh rate cuts by the RBA, perhaps even in the next meeting in March, investors chose to ignore this.

Division director for Macquarie Equities, Lucinda Chan, attributed the day’s negative result to the poor employment data and bull liquidation following the record-breaking fortnight of rallies. “The market is a bit tired of late and it’s been a pretty rough week with uncertainty in federal politics,” Ms Chan said, as quoted by the Business Spectator.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down by 25.5 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,743.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 24 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 5,707.7.

The only gaining sectors were healthcare (+1.65 per cent) and information technology (+1.48 per cent). The major losing sectors were utilities (-1.27 per cent), industrials (-1.00 per cent) and financials (-0.62 per cent).

Stocks

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) fell 0.62 per cent to AU$6.45, despite posting a record interim profit of AU$2.1 billion in the six months ended December 31.

Amongst energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) was down 0.94 per cent to AU$33.84, and Oil Search Ltd (ASX:OSH) gave up 0.25 per cent to AU$7.99. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) leapt 8.11 per cent to AU$3.20. However, Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN) crashed 12 per cent to AU$0.110 and was amongst the biggest losers on the S&P/ASX 200. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) lost 1.56 per cent to AU$7.59, after it wrote off AU$6 billion due to the crash in global oil prices.

In resources, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) was down 0.87 per cent to AU$30.70 while Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) gained a marginal 0.17 per cent to AU$59.90. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) remained unchanged at AU$2.45, and so did Atlas Iron Ltd (ASX:AGO) at AU$0.185. However, Arrium Ltd (ASX:ARI) shot up sharply by 4.76 per cent to AU$0.22 and was the third best gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Copper and gold miner OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:OZL) slumped 6.18 per cent to AU$3.52 after analysts at JP Morgan cut their view on the stock to “neutral”.

The healthcare sector was a bright spot, primarily due to a rebound in the price of CSL Ltd (ASX:CSL) by 3.12 per cent to AU$85.54 after its sharp losses yesterday.

All the four major banks lost ground. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) slipped 0.74 per cent to AU$91.18, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.38 per cent to AU$36.69, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 0.31 per cent to AU$34.98 and National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) declined 0.94 per cent to AU$36.71.

Economic news, currency and insight

Australia’s unemployment rate soared to 6.4 per cent in January, up from 6.1 per cent in December, and the highest seen since 2002. On a net basis the number of unemployed rose 12,200 compared to December against analyst expectations of only 5,000. The number comprised a loss of 28,100 full-time jobs, offset by an increase in 15,900 part-time positions. The unemployed pool now is almost 800,000 people, the highest seen since the early 1990s.

“The RBA’s latest forecasts assume that the unemployment rate will peak near 6.5 per cent in mid‑2016,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Today’s data points to a higher peak in the unemployment rate and earlier than the RBA expects,” she added, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

These numbers increase the chances of another interest rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of Australia, perhaps as early as March, Mousina observed.

Tony Abbott’s government was pilloried in Parliament on the unemployment rate. Abbot acknowledged that the statistics were disappointing, but said in his defence: "The rate of jobs growth last year was three times, was three times the rate achieved in the last year of the former Labor government."

“Despite this January result being only a partial reversal of solid employment growth that has occurred over recent months, the sticker shock of the unemployment rate rising to 6.4 per cent should reinforce expectations that the RBA will cut rates again in the short term,” said Bank of America Merrill Lynch senior economist Alex Joiner, as reported by The Australian.

The Australian dollar plummeted from 77.28 US cents to a low of 76.44 US cents after the jobs report. However the currency recouped all of those losses, and more, in subsequent trading. At 08:42 this morning (AEDT), the Aussie was trading at 77.40 US cents.

In overnight news, iron ore prices continued to improve, positive developments emerged towards ending the Ukraine conflict, and there is still hope for a deal between Greece and the eurozone. Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) reported an underlying profit of US$9.3 billion (AU$12.02 billion), increased its dividend and announced a round of share buybacks. As a result, the ASX could open in the black, given that March ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was trading higher by 30 points to 5747.0 at 07:59 this morning (AEDT).