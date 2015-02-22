Australia’s benchmark index fell nearly a half per cent on Friday, giving up its perch above 5,900, pressured by weak energy and bank stocks, a directionless overnight session on Wall Street and a host of earnings reports. As a result, the S&P/ASX 200 had little to show for its efforts during the week, achieving a gain of only four points, or 0.07 per cent in that time.

Investors also fretted over the Greek debt imbroglio, which was set to resolve, one way or the other, later during the day, while many Asian markets were closed for holidays on account of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Senior private client adviser for Macquarie Private Wealth, James Rosenberg, said the earnings season had so far fared better than expected. “Overall the earnings have been slightly more positive than negative. Companies which have surprised with dividends have been outperformers,” he said, as quoted by The Australian. “Generally speaking, top line growth has been ahead of expectations. In terms of revenue growth, I think analysts have been a bit too bearish with their forecasts.”

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 on Friday fell 22.7 points, or 0.4 per cent, and closed at 5,881.5, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 24.2 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 5,845.6.

Only three sectors ended with gains, namely, consumer staples (+1.47 per cent), healthcare (+0.51 per cent) and telecommunication (+0.02 per cent) while the biggest losers were energy (-1.61 per cent), financials (-0.73 per cent) and utilities (-0.69 per cent).

Stocks

The energy sector was weak. Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) was down 1.13 per cent to AU$35.72, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 2.5 per cent to AU$8.03, Oil Search Ltd (ASX:OSH) declined 1.07 per cent to AU$8.33 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) slumped 2.90 per cent to AU$12.38. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) announced a loss of AU$935 million for the full year due to the crash in oil prices, and said it was reducing expenses, partly by laying off more workers, and cutting capital expenditure.

All the four major banks ended up in the red. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shed 1.02 per cent AU$90.21, National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) edged lower by 0.6 per cent to AU$37.48, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) slipped 0.54 per cent to AU$34.81 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.84 per cent to AU$37.63.

Newly listed Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) fell sharply by 3.52 per cent to AU$2.47, even though the company reported a 10.8 per cent increase in net profit to AU$151.2 million during the six months ended December, according to ABC. Total revenue was up 3.8 per cent, while revenue from insurance premiums rose 5.2 per cent. "The level of product downgrading and churn across the industry is a clear sign that affordability remains an important issue for customers," said managing director George Savvides.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) closed flat at AU$6.61 after the company announced that chief financial officer Andrew Penn would take over from Chief Executive David Thodey who was leaving at the end of April after a tenure of six years during which time the company’s shares doubled in value, according to ABC.

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was a firm feature in the retail sector, shooting up 2.68 per cent to AU$46.39, while Woolworths Ltd (ASX:WOW) gained only 0.79 per cent to AU$33.26.

In the resources sector, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) fell 0.62 per cent to AU$32.30, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) gained 0.17 per cent to AU$3.75, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) slumped 2.39 per cent to AU$2.45. Atlas Iron Ltd (ASX:AGO) shot up 2.56 per cent to AU$0.200, Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (ASX:MGX) was up 4.35 per cent to AU$0.240 and BC Iron Ltd (ASX:BCI) gained 2.91 per cent to AU$0.530.

Insurer Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) ended lower by 1.15 per cent to AU$13.77, after the company announced that it would incur a maximum of AU$200 million in claims from the cyclone that has struck Queensland, as its comprehensive reinsurance program would limit the fallout from the event.

Economic news, currency and insight

Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald, Michael Pascoe said local investors and analysts were missing the essential point that although Australian real estate and equities had risen in value in recent times for the locals, in reality, due to the weaker Australian dollar, they had turned much cheaper for foreign investors.

“It's not just the relatively high yields available in Australia attracting foreign money,” wrote Pascoe. “Our currency's movement has changed perceptions of "cheapness", eased fears of possible foreign exchange downside and raised hopes of possible foreign exchange upside.”

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, calls are growing for a royal commission encompassing the entire financial planning industry following the weekend exposé by Fairfax media that National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) had quietly paid compensation in the range AU$10 million-AU$15 million over the past five years to 750 customers who had been provided inappropriate advice. The bank allegedly identified five areas within its advisory activities that deserved “deeper dives before concluding on our confidence levels around our processes and controls,” according to a leaked document.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed Friday at record levels following investor enthusiasm over a possible solution to the Greek debt crisis.

The local stock market is likely to open higher considering the March ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was trading up by 14 points to 5,859.0.0 at 07:59 this morning (AEDT).

The Australian dollar was buoyed by the progress in Greek talks and hopes that the negotiations would progress satisfactorily after Greece provided its reform plans. The local currency was trading at 78.48 US cents at 09:03 this morning (AEDT), up from 78.06 US cents Friday.