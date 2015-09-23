The Australian stock market chalked up some gains Tuesday, despite having moved up much higher in the opening hour of trade. Skittish investors, still smarting from the previous session’s selling debacle, sold into the opening rally and prices were back to the day’s lows by the last hour of trade. However, a small rally just before the closing bell saved the day for the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 37.4 points, or 0.7 per cent, and closed at 5,103.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 34.4 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 5,130.8.

The gaining sectors included energy (+2.63 per cent), telecommunications (+1.61 per cent), industrials (+1.54 per cent), utilities (+1.50 per cent) and consumer staples (+1.19 per cent). Materials (-0.25 per cent) was the sole losing sector.

Stocks

Energy stocks led gains for the day, boosted by a surge in the price of crude oil. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shot up 2.84 per cent to AU$29.65, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) surged 4.28 per cent to AU$7.80, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up 1.03 per cent to AU$6.86 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shot up 4.39 per cent to AU$4.99. AWE Limited (ASX:AWE) shot up 6.57 per cent to AU$0.730 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Karoon Gas Australia Limited (ASX:KAR) rose 5.03 per cent to AU$1.88 and was the third biggest gainer on the index.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 1.18 per cent to AU$24.79, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 0.96 per cent to AU$39.03, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was up over 2 per cent to AU$31.60, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) rose 1.53 per cent to AU$1.00 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) put on 0.58 per cent to end at AU$0.87.

The major banks all closed in the black. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.13 per cent to AU$30.51, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 0.84 per cent to AU$31.11, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) moved up 0.24 per cent to AU$73.80 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 0.40 per cent to AU$27.83.

Mining stocks closed on a mixed note. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 0.04 per cent to AU$23.86, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 1.19 per cent to AU$49.19 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) plunged 3.04 per cent to AU$1.92.

In telecommunications, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) fell 4.58 per cent to AU$10.00, and was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Data for the June quarter from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), a measure of house prices across Australia’s eight capital cities, jumped 9.8 per cent year-on-year. Sydney recorded a growth of 18.9 per cent and Melbourne 9.2 per cent, while Perth was down 1.2 per cent and Darwin 1.8 per cent.

However, a research report from Morgan Stanley suggested that housing activity in Australia had peaked out, and growth in the sector was poised to head lower following efforts by APRA to cool prices. Taken with a looming oversupply of apartments and slowing migration, there was a risk that the housing led recovery could lapse into a recession, according to the ABC.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, stocks ended lower, weighed by the Volkswagen scandal as well as a downturn in commodities such as copper and industrial metals. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179.72 points, or 1.09 percent, to 16,330.47, the S&P 500 lost 24.23 points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,942.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,756.72.

The Australian dollar is trading weaker following a tumble in commodity prices, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:10 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.85 US cents, down sharply from 71.52 US cents on Tuesday.