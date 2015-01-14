australian share market plunges on global growth worries and copper crash 906092015

Overnight oil staged a furious rally, gaining nearly 6 per cent


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2015 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian stock market fell nearly 1 per cent Wednesday as bellwether industrial metal copper plunged sharply to a low of $2.434 a pound and mining companies fell amidst a global commodities rout. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 51.1 points or 1 per cent to close at 5353.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 49.9 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 5332.2.

The materials sector, which includes mining, was down 2.7 per cent and the worst performer of the day. Only the telecom and energy sectors ended with small gains of 0.89 and 0.16 per cent respectively.

A disappointing outlook on global growth issued by the World Bank, citing concerns over a disorderly slowdown in China, acted as a trigger for a massive fall in copper futures. "Copper is reacting to the World Bank which is really retrospective. But with BHP coming up with downgraded production forecasts, copper production could underwhelm demand potentially," Platypus Asset Management senior analyst, Anna Kassianos said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The World Bank said in its latest report on global economic prospects that a sharper than expected slowdown in China remained a key risk for the global economy, reported ABC. The bank said that a shock from China, taken with the plunge in commodity prices, could be a double blow for resource exporters such as Australia. The World Bank trimmed its global growth forecast for 2015 to 3 per cent from the previous estimate of 3.4 per cent.

Copper prices suffered their biggest one-day decline in over three years. "The dumping of copper is saying that the world economy is not on a stable footing," said Ira Epstein, a broker at the Linn Group, a commodities-trading firm based in Chicago, according to Dow Jones Newswires. "This is the sign of a global issue."

BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) fell 2.75 per cent to AU$27.20, Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) plunged 3.34 per cent to AU$55.54, and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) was lower by 8.24 per cent to AU$2.34. Copper miner OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:OZL) was the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, giving up 11.68 per cent to end at AU$3.25. Amongst other big losers were Arrium Ltd (ASX:ARI) which lost 11.11 per cent to AU$0.240, BC Iron Ltd (ASX:BCI) plunged 9.09 per cent to AU$0.550 and PanAust Ltd (ASX:PNA) dipped nearly 10 per cent to AU$1.30.

The four major banks all closed in the red, losing between 0.81 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Among the few bright spots, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) was up nearly 1 per cent to AU$6.17. Retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (ASX:HVN) shot higher by 6.65 per cent to AU$3.69, the best performer on the S&P/ASX 200, on remarks by chairman Gerry Harvey that holiday sales had surged.

Overnight, however, oil prices rebounded after the recent endless downtrend, jumping nearly 5 per cent, according to the Australian. US crude shot up 5.6 per cent to $48.48 per barrel while the international benchmark Brent crude was up 4.5 per cent to $48.69, as bargain hunters, sensing a bottom, bought heavily, and shorts covered their positions. The market apparently shrugged off US inventory data showed that total US crude oil and petroleum product supplies were 1.16 billion barrels, a record high in weekly data going back to 1990, according to the Australian. At 08:36 today (AEDT) Brent oil futures for March 2015 were trading at $49.83.

On Wall Street overnight the Dow Jones industrial average fell 204.48 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,409.20, the S&P 500 lost 11.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,011.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.18 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,639.32, on growth concerns following the World Bank report, the copper debacle and a disappointing earnings report from banking bellwether JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

US retail sales declined 0.9 per cent, the most in almost a year, following a 0.4 per cent advance in November, reports Bloomberg. “US equities, interest rates and the US dollar all fell in response to a disappointing US retail sales report,” Westpac senior market strategist in Wellington Imre Speizer said, according to News.com. The weakness in the US dollar helped the Aussie to claw back some of the losses from the rout in copper prices, and the currency bounced from 80.68 US cents and surged past the 81 US cents mark. As at 09:04 (AEDT), the local currency was trading at 81.51 US cents.       

Find up to date information on the ASX at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.