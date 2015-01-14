The Australian stock market fell nearly 1 per cent Wednesday as bellwether industrial metal copper plunged sharply to a low of $2.434 a pound and mining companies fell amidst a global commodities rout. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 51.1 points or 1 per cent to close at 5353.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 49.9 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 5332.2.

The materials sector, which includes mining, was down 2.7 per cent and the worst performer of the day. Only the telecom and energy sectors ended with small gains of 0.89 and 0.16 per cent respectively.

A disappointing outlook on global growth issued by the World Bank, citing concerns over a disorderly slowdown in China, acted as a trigger for a massive fall in copper futures. "Copper is reacting to the World Bank which is really retrospective. But with BHP coming up with downgraded production forecasts, copper production could underwhelm demand potentially," Platypus Asset Management senior analyst, Anna Kassianos said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The World Bank said in its latest report on global economic prospects that a sharper than expected slowdown in China remained a key risk for the global economy, reported ABC. The bank said that a shock from China, taken with the plunge in commodity prices, could be a double blow for resource exporters such as Australia. The World Bank trimmed its global growth forecast for 2015 to 3 per cent from the previous estimate of 3.4 per cent.

Copper prices suffered their biggest one-day decline in over three years. "The dumping of copper is saying that the world economy is not on a stable footing," said Ira Epstein, a broker at the Linn Group, a commodities-trading firm based in Chicago, according to Dow Jones Newswires. "This is the sign of a global issue."

BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) fell 2.75 per cent to AU$27.20, Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) plunged 3.34 per cent to AU$55.54, and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) was lower by 8.24 per cent to AU$2.34. Copper miner OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:OZL) was the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, giving up 11.68 per cent to end at AU$3.25. Amongst other big losers were Arrium Ltd (ASX:ARI) which lost 11.11 per cent to AU$0.240, BC Iron Ltd (ASX:BCI) plunged 9.09 per cent to AU$0.550 and PanAust Ltd (ASX:PNA) dipped nearly 10 per cent to AU$1.30.

The four major banks all closed in the red, losing between 0.81 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Among the few bright spots, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) was up nearly 1 per cent to AU$6.17. Retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (ASX:HVN) shot higher by 6.65 per cent to AU$3.69, the best performer on the S&P/ASX 200, on remarks by chairman Gerry Harvey that holiday sales had surged.

Overnight, however, oil prices rebounded after the recent endless downtrend, jumping nearly 5 per cent, according to the Australian. US crude shot up 5.6 per cent to $48.48 per barrel while the international benchmark Brent crude was up 4.5 per cent to $48.69, as bargain hunters, sensing a bottom, bought heavily, and shorts covered their positions. The market apparently shrugged off US inventory data showed that total US crude oil and petroleum product supplies were 1.16 billion barrels, a record high in weekly data going back to 1990, according to the Australian. At 08:36 today (AEDT) Brent oil futures for March 2015 were trading at $49.83.

On Wall Street overnight the Dow Jones industrial average fell 204.48 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,409.20, the S&P 500 lost 11.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,011.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.18 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,639.32, on growth concerns following the World Bank report, the copper debacle and a disappointing earnings report from banking bellwether JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

US retail sales declined 0.9 per cent, the most in almost a year, following a 0.4 per cent advance in November, reports Bloomberg. “US equities, interest rates and the US dollar all fell in response to a disappointing US retail sales report,” Westpac senior market strategist in Wellington Imre Speizer said, according to News.com. The weakness in the US dollar helped the Aussie to claw back some of the losses from the rout in copper prices, and the currency bounced from 80.68 US cents and surged past the 81 US cents mark. As at 09:04 (AEDT), the local currency was trading at 81.51 US cents.

Find up to date information on the ASX at City Index.