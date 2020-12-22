Australian retail sales jump

Official data showed that retail sales in Australia jumped 7.0% on month in November (+2.0% expected). Annual turnover advanced 13.2%, following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

AUD/USD is posting a consolidation move within a bullish trend.. The RSI has broken down its overbought area, calling for caution.Alternatively, a break below 0.7395 would call for a down move towards 0.725 and 0.7135.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView