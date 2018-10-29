Australian Key Equities Technical levels

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2018 12:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

KEY EQUITIES CBA BHP WPL

The Australian equities market is considered to be a diverse mix of Commoditiy based equities with other key components made up of  financials and retail and discretionary.

The underlying Index is heavily weighted with financials with CBA by weighting, having the largest influence on the Index.

Behind CBA are the other banks ANZ, WBC and NAB, Commodities run a close second in index weighting.

One of the challeneges in looking at the index for general guideline of bullishness or bearishness is this skew of weighting. If the banks have a good day the Index will reflect this immediately with a higher points value. The challenge is that at the same time Commodities equities may be trading flat. During 2018 there have been bullish rallies on commodities while the the banking – financials remain melancholic being flat and unresponsive. Currently the Australian 200 CFD contract is showing strong bullish divergence between the Relative strength and the underlying price movement. As the market recently made a new low the RSI has made a higher low.

The key level for the RSI is to move above the “42” value to complete the divergence signal.

Whats more important is this bullish RSI signal is showing across multiple assets lets take a look.

Australian Key Equities Technical levels

Commonwealth bank the largest contributor to the Index value also displays bullish divergence with the Relative strength Indicator. In this case the completion of a buy signal also requires the RSI move over the 42 level. The daily chart shows the gap open today, a good sign of further gains.

Australian Key Equities Technical levels

Within the Australian Index several commodity based companies have strong exposure to Oil, BHP, Woodside petroleum and Oil Search along with several smaller players including Senex energy and Beach petroleum. Firstly taking a look at the underlying Oil contract, West Texas remains in a Primary UP trend. With a recent retest of the trend line, price is consolidating between $67.00 - $68.00 leaving the OPEC designated price target well behind.

Australian Key Equities Technical levels

Oil Search has followed a similar path to the underlying commodity price and currently tests the short term trend line. The resistance level of $7.80 extends back into 2017 and currently has the potential to provide price support. Relative strength (RSI) has moved below the key “50” level but has flattened out suggesting slowing negative price momentum.

BHP a beneficiary of improving Iron ore prices and the underlying Oil price, with 50% of revenue coming from Oil should be assisted The daily chart shows a key level of support recently tested with a price rally from support. The Relative strength Indicator is turning higher indicating increasing positive price momentum.

Australian Key Equities Technical levels

In summary, during the recent sell down of the markets globally, markets currently remain at an inflection point, with some individual key support levels being tested and bearish momentum shifting to bullish price momentum. In the long run the global equity sell-off may not be complete, but in the short term support is being found at some significant inflection points in the charts.

Related tags: Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Today 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.