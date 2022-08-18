Australian FY22 earnings preview - QANTAS

August 18, 2022 3:35 PM
166 views
Australian flag

Qantas Airways Limited (QAN) is the flag carrier of Australia and the third oldest airline in the world. It reports its full-year numbers on Thursday, August 25th.

Few industries were as devastated by the impact of Covid-19 as the airline industry. An outbreak of the Delta variant in Sydney in late June 2021 forced three states along the Eastern Seaboard to enter another round of lockdowns that lasted until October.

The Delta lockdowns restricted Qantas’s operations, and the airline reported an underlying loss for the half year ending 31 December (1H FY22) before tax of $1.28bn and a loss of $245 million EBITA (underlying earnings before tax, depreciation, and amortization). During this period, Qantas also managed to trim its net debt by $400m to $5.5bn.

An outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant before Christmas sent many into voluntary lockdown and caused a new round of travel disruptions during the early months of the 2H of FY22.

Since that point, the restart in the travel industry has gone from strength to strength. However, with the unleashing of stored pent-up demand for travel came new challenges.

A tight labour market and Covid-related impact meant the travel industry has faced a “challenging restart for the industry globally”. Qantas’s proud reputation has been tarnished by a storm of cancellations, lost luggage, call-centre delays, layoffs, and outsourced jobs, all of which have created national outcry.

Since April, Qantas and Jetstar have recruited over 1,000 operational team members and hundreds of additional contact centre staff to help slash average call wait times. Qantas has added 20 per cent more team members on standby to minimise any impact of sick leave.

Qantas has also made schedule adjustments to spread peak times better and made two widebody aircraft available to assist if required. The airline has rolled out new check-in and baggage kiosks to speed up customers’ journeys.

In a trading update in June, the company noted that solid demand across domestic and international travel has resulted in net debt levels falling to around $4bn, an improvement of $1.5b in just six months.

While the Group still forecasts a significant full-year Underlying EBIT loss for FY22 that includes the worst of the Delta and Omicron impacts and restart costs, the business remains on track for 2H22 Underlying EBITDA of between $450 million to $550 million. The Group is also on its way to returning to Underlying profit in FY23.

QANTAS Share Price Chart

After falling from a high of $7.46 pre-COVID to a low of $2.03 in March 2020, the share price of Qantas has spent the past 21 months trading in a range between $4.20 on the downside and $6.00 on the topside.

The sideways price action lends itself to being long Qantas shares in the $4.80/60 range with a sell stop on a daily close below $4.10. The target for the trade would be the top of the range at $5.90/$6.00 area, providing a neat 2:1 risk-reward profile.

 QANTAS Daily Chart 18th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 18, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: earnings Earnings season Australia 200 Shares market Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest earnings articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 26, 2023 07:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.