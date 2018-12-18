Australian Equities WES WOW

Wesfarmers Limited (WES) is engaged in various business operations, such as supermarkets, liquor, hotels and convenience stores; home improvement; office supplies, and an industrials division with businesses in chemicals, energy and fertilizers, industrial and safety products and coal. Bunnings is a retailer of home improvement and outdoor living products in Australia and New Zealand. Kmart is a retailer with approximately 210 stores throughout Australia and New Zealand. Target operates a network of over 300 stores and sells a range of products for the contemporary family, including apparel, homewares and general merchandise. Officeworks is a retailer and supplier of office products and solutions for home, business and education. Having moved the retailer Coles off the books WES will continue to focus on the more profitable Bunnings and Office works.

December 18, 2018 12:38 PM
The daily chart for Wesfarmers shows the sustained down trend from the $37.70 high set in mid-September 2018. Importantly now the daily chart is forming a reversal base with 3 significant lows in place and divergence between the Relative strength Indicator and the price during the October – November period.

Resistance of $32.20 is currently a key level for price to close over to confirm the reversal from the higher low in already in place (3).

MACD has confirmed a “swing buy” signal with the Relative strength continuing to move over the 50 level.

Stop Loss is shown at $30.65, price moving back to this level would signal a continuation of the underlying trend.

WES WOW

Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW) is engaged in retail operations. The Company's segments include Australian Food and Petrol, New Zealand Supermarkets, Endeavour Drinks Group, BIGW and Hotels. The Australian Food and Petrol segment is engaged in the procurement of food and petroleum products for resale to customers in Australia. The Hotels segment is engaged in the provision of a range of leisure and hospitality services, including food and alcohol, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. Its brands include Woolworths, Big W, Dan Murphy's and BWS.

Woolworths weekly chart has a potential “lower high” in place, following a series of “higher lows” from early 2017, confirming the primary UP trend. Importantly the current SL (spike low) had not met the longer term tentative trend line and offers a further bullish view. Price resistance at $30.0 is the key level to cross in the coming weeks. A breakout above this level would further confirm the Primary UP trend. Relative strength continues to work higher over the key “50” level. With a stop loss set at $27.90 and a limit Buy level at $29.90 position size can be calculated based on your risk.

WES WOW

