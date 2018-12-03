Australian Equities post G20

Post G20

One of the darkest clouds hanging over Global markets has dissipated on the weekend when China and the United States agreed to shelve any new tariffs and reset discussions, at least temporarily halting an increase in their tensions over trade. The agreement, lasting 90 days, between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 summit spelled a reprieve for stocks and this could pave the way for a positive close to a volatile trading year.

For the US markets that recovery is 6% down from the yearly high and currently 3% positive for the year.

The Australian Index is different, with a 9.5% fall from the yearly high and some 5% down for the year. The 30 year average of the 12 month market cycle for the index suggests a Christmas rally is due around the second week of December. This leaves about 6 trading days to recover the 5% gain required for a breakeven year.



US Markets

U.S. index futures jumped on the news, with benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures up 1.55 percent. Treasury futures were softer, suggesting the change in appetite for risk-taking could extend last week's gains in the stock market. These gains included some bellwether names like Caterpillar and Microsoft along with Tech names like Nividia in late trading on Friday night.

In the Australian market

China facing equities and equities with US exposure have received the bid on open into today’s trading.

BSL who have exposure in the US and China, and have also announced a buy back. And the markets have been buoyed by the takeover news at Graincorp (+26%). The news that tariffs are being put on hold extends further than the US markets with China also facing a continued slowdown and heading into the northern winter, this news is good for the economy.

As the world breathes a sigh of relief, opportunity abounds for traders in stocks that have been sold down not only on soft sentiment but on the recent declines in commodity prices. Let’s take a look at 2 of the established players in the resource space - BHP and OZL.

BHP Daily chart

At the lowest point of market sentiment prior to the G20 meeting BHP broke $30.70 support, but with an immediate and sharp price recovery. The long consolidation period between September and this current price is poised to retest the descending pattern line at $32.20. It should be noted that BHP remains in a primary UP trend, but has sustained a long consolidation period. The Relative strength is moving higher towards the key “50” level showing improving and positive price momentum. Recovery in the underlying commodity prices of Copper, Nickle and Iron Ore will be beneficial to BHP.

OZL Daily chart

OZ minerals also a victim of a soft Copper price has shown a strong reversal bar last week with follow thru this week. The RSI has now moved over the “50” level suggesting further positive price momentum.