Australian Equities Portfolio

Holding BHP OZL SGM

The Australian equities market is considered to be a diverse mix of Commoditiy based equities with other key components made up of financials, retail and discretionary.

Australian stocks indexes main drivers is large centered around the commodities markets and financials.

Position Unrealised P/L PIP/Point PL Opening price Current price Woolworths (AUD) CFD Buy 1,000 1,252.00 AUD 1.3 28.520 29.772 BHP Billiton (AUD) CFD Buy 100 160.00 AUD 1.6 31.600 33.200 OZ Minerals CFD Buy 100 81.10 AUD 0.8 8.540 9.351 Sims Metal Management LTD CFD Buy 100 13.60 AUD 0.1 12.648 12.784

The portfolio since inception was set up to highlight two senarios, the first centres around the risk of taking risk, this means the risk of large positions.

With an opening balance of $10,000 the account has held several positions and today is 10% higher than the starting balance. With some stop losses taken along the way as the underlying equities market fell an overall 11.5% from the highs beginning the same week the account was started, it has been a baptism of fire.

This decline in the overall indicies highlighted the importance of position sizing and risk management to stemie large losses.

Position sizing is set so that should the stop loss be taken the account will lose about 2% of value. From this methodology the account balance swings will be limited. This portfolio is taken with a BUY and HOLD view to capture underlying trend movements.

The first CFD opening on the 3rd of September, was WOW woolworths, the position taken was 1000 CFD’s, shortly after the position was entered the 60 cent dividend was paid, so the related fall in price was offset by the dividend income ($600).

This position was taken to highlight the risk of risk, the position consumed almost $7000 of available margin, this left the account vunerable to large swings in value. Clearly the wrong approach.

Along the way WOW made a low at $27.06 from the entry price of $28.52, this equates to a total draw down of $1,460.0 or a whopping 14.6% of the $10,000 account.

At this review the position has lifted the account 12.8%, a reward for bad behaviour!

BHP was opened on the 6th September at $31.60 with a position of 100 CFD’s, while the price made a new low at $30.76 the overall position was $84 in drawdown, well within the 2% stop loss rule. With the current profit of $159 this represents 1.6% profit in the account.

A 100 CFD position in OZ minerals was also opened on the same day and made further lows to $8.06 from the $8.54 opening price, the draw was limited to $48.0, with the current profit showing of $81.00 this now represents 0.8% profit so far.

The last position to review is SGM Sims Metal also taken on the 6th September from the $12.64 open a further low was made at $10.70 a drawdown of $1.94 and almost a stop loss event. The stock has now moved into a small profit.

In summary the portfolio shows that large positions like the WOW can make great percentage returns, this type of oversize position can also bring the account into significant drawdown in the event of a significant market weakness. The smaller positions, while not showing exponentially large returns for the account tend to weather the down turns.

The three positions BHP , OZL and SGM have added 2.54% to the balance against the background of a market correction of some 11%.

Woolworths will be closed in the event of a reversal signal.

As this is a marathon and not a sprint, the account will build over time with proper risk management and position sizing.

