Data on Australia’s GDP growth during the second quarter will release today (September 2) at 11:30 AM (AEST). According to analysts, GDP likely grew 0.4 per cent compared to the previous quarter, and 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

However, given yesterday’s data on the current account deficit, the trend in house prices and the latest print on Chinese manufacturing, the Australian economy may soon swing into its first recession in 24 years. That event is defined by two successive quarters of GDP contraction, but in the case of Australia, even one quarter of negative economic growth could have a powerful depressive effect on consumer and business psychology, according to the WSJ.

China is Australia’s biggest trade partner and yesterday, the official Purchasing Managers Index reported at 49.7, down from the previous month’s reading of 50, confirming the slowing trend in Chinese manufacturing that was highlighted by the private Caixin “flash” PMI estimate last month.

Data out yesterday on Australia’s trade position showed export volumes sank 4 per cent over the previous quarter on the back of lower export volumes in coal and iron ore, and taken with other factors, caused the country’s current account deficit to swell 41 per cent to AU$19 billion. According to Citi economist Josh Williamson, as quoted by the ABC, the data could trim a worse-than-expected 0.6 per cent from the GDP figures to release today.

Indeed, the WSJ says that economists from UBS, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley suspect that GDP may well have contracted in the second quarter itself, and the economy may already be headed in the direction of a recession.

Indeed, new private capital expenditure (capex) declined by a solid 4 per cent during the second quarter on the back of a massive cutback in mining investments, according to data released last week. On an annual basis, the capex declined 10.5 per cent, said to be the steepest drop since the last time Australia was in a recession in 1992. The data led UBS Australia’s economic team to speculate that the economy could report a contraction in the second quarter, even though they still maintain their forecast of 0.2 per cent quarterly GDP growth.

Meanwhile, the property market, which took up a lot of the slack from the mining investment bust, appears to be topping out. The CoreLogic RP Data Home Value Index showed the rate of growth in house prices across Australian capital cities tapered to just 0.3 per cent in August after rising 2.8 per cent in July. However, the data was uneven across cities, leading Commonwealth Bank economist Michael Workman to comment that it mirrored “the patchy nature of sub-par economic growth across the nation.”

Nevertheless, the strident rise in Australian house prices, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, has attracted global attention.

Chris Watling of the London-based research firm Longview Economics said Australia was “probably the most obvious bubble in global housing,” according to the WSJ.

If the Australian property market pops, the economy could plunge into a recession, most likely within the next 12-to-18 months, says Watling.