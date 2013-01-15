AUD/USD (daily chart) as of January 15, 2013 has retreated slightly from strong resistance around the 1.0600 price region, a key level that has been tested several times within the past five months and which was re-tested again just late last week. This latest attempt and failure to break 1.0600 highlights its continued strength as a major resistance level. With the bullish trend still intact both on a longer-term and shorter-term basis, despite the bearish correction that occurred towards the end of 2012, a breakout above 1.0600 could be considered a key event to watch for. In the event of this breakout, which would confirm a bullish trend continuation, price could follow-through towards further potential resistance around the key 1.0750 price region.