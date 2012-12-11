australian dollar vs us dollar entrenched in bullish trend 845602012

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of December 11, 2012 has continued its bullish run that has been in place since the 1.0150 area low was re-tested […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2012 2:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of December 11, 2012 has continued its bullish run that has been in place since the 1.0150 area low was re-tested in early October. This bullish mini-trend occurs after price established resistance around 1.0600 in early August, then established 1.0150 area support in early September, then re-tested 1.0600 resistance in mid-September with a shooting star candle pattern, and finally re-tested 1.0150 support in early October. After the latest bearish correction down to 1.0150 in early October, price began the current bullish trend that is outlined by a rough rising wedge pattern. Rising wedges can be considered potential bearish patterns if there is a downside pattern break. If this occurs, the key 1.0300 level could once again serve as potential intermediate support on a substantial downside move. The overall trend for AUD/USD, however, is bullish from the June lows. A key level to watch in the event of continued upside trend momentum would be the 1.0600 level. In the event of a strong breakout above that level, which could confirm an uptrend continuation, price could move towards re-tests of further potential upside resistance around the 1.0750 and 1.0850 levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.