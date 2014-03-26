australian dollar holds 2014 highs 885592014
It held above the 200 day moving average, reached highs of 9184, and some speculators are calling 9500; so are we just seeing Bears dressed in Bulls clothing, or a real switch in outlook?
The long term short call on the Aussie is one much talked about over the past few months. With a combination of a poor outlook locally, interest rate cut speculations from the RBA and the FED set on a one way track to end their quantitative easing programme it seemed like we were all set for an 8500 to be traded by mid-2014. So what happened?
The technical
As short positions were squeezed out, a head and shoulders pattern broke through in last week’s trade. Key resistance remains around 9220 (if broken expect to push past 9300). Exit from the bull trend will occur at 9000. Technical traders really getting behind this move with entries all the way up to 9250.
The fundamental
Overnight, rumours of stimulus out of China filled the market, as concerns around growth targets appeared. This combined with low volatility and risk sentiment flowing through equity markets the Australian Dollar pushed higher.
Whether these gains can hold remains to be seen but those longer term forecasts for an 85 certainly look less and less likely as we head into April.