Australian Dollar holds 2014 highs

It held above the 200 day moving average, reached highs of 9184, and some speculators are calling 9500; so are we just seeing Bears dressed in Bulls clothing, or a real switch in outlook?

The long term short call on the Aussie is one much talked about over the past few months. With a combination of a poor outlook locally, interest rate cut speculations from the RBA and the FED set on a one way track to end their quantitative easing programme it seemed like we were all set for an 8500 to be traded by mid-2014. So what happened?

The technical

As short positions were squeezed out, a head and shoulders pattern broke through in last week’s trade. Key resistance remains around 9220 (if broken expect to push past 9300). Exit from the bull trend will occur at 9000. Technical traders really getting behind this move with entries all the way up to 9250.

Source: Bloomberg

The fundamental

Overnight, rumours of stimulus out of China filled the market, as concerns around growth targets appeared. This combined with low volatility and risk sentiment flowing through equity markets the Australian Dollar pushed higher.

The RBA – Traders and banks alike have revised expectations for further rate cuts in 2014. The RBA have remained neutral on stance and avoided jawboning the local unit despite the gains we have seen. It is unlikely we will see rate hikes until unemployment stabilizes but the dovish tone has certainly disappeared.

– Traders and banks alike have revised expectations for further rate cuts in 2014. The RBA have remained neutral on stance and avoided jawboning the local unit despite the gains we have seen. It is unlikely we will see rate hikes until unemployment stabilizes but the dovish tone has certainly disappeared. Domestic data has improved - Employment came in higher than expected, so did inflation and trade numbers. The outlook for 2014 remains cautious but improving numbers have helped convince traders to exit the huge amount of shorts that had built up in AUD.

- Employment came in higher than expected, so did inflation and trade numbers. The outlook for 2014 remains cautious but improving numbers have helped convince traders to exit the huge amount of shorts that had built up in AUD. Risk appetite - The carry trade has become more prominent as volatilities have fallen and risk sentiment flowed through markets. This has been helped by easing Geo-political concerns in the Ukraine and the move from China to widen the trading band on the Yuan.

- The carry trade has become more prominent as volatilities have fallen and risk sentiment flowed through markets. This has been helped by easing Geo-political concerns in the Ukraine and the move from China to widen the trading band on the Yuan. Chinese stimulus- After a poor set of number out of China many traders are now expecting some form of stimulus to keep growth above 7% in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. (It is hard to imagine China pushing for such short term measures, over their current focus on structural reform to increase domestic demand, especially if it means higher CPI and PPI prints going into 2015, so I remain skeptical so far on how these will be implemented)

Whether these gains can hold remains to be seen but those longer term forecasts for an 85 certainly look less and less likely as we head into April.