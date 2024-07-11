Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?

Considering the rally in cyclical assets following the soft US inflation report, the steep reversal in AUD/USD comes across as a little strange. As long as economic growth holds up, the prospect of Fed rate cuts should provide tailwinds for cyclicals. Therefore, the reversal has created a short setup. But not against the US dollar.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 9:31 AM
trading floor
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD failed to capitalise on US dollar weakness following the soft US inflation report
  • Instead of tracking cyclical assets, it was heavily influenced by moves in tech stocks
  • The real-world relationship between the two is negligible at best
  • Favour buying AUD against EUR and GBP near-term

AUD/USD reverses lower despite USD weakness

Considering the rally in cyclical assets following the soft US inflation report for June, the steep reversal in AUD/USD comes across as a little strange. The strong likelihood the Fed will cut multiple times this year should benefit the highly cyclical Aussie, yet after a whirlwind surge in the immediate aftermath of the report, AUD/USD spent the remainder of the session drifting lower.

Upon closer inspection, it spent a large chunk of the session tracking movements in S&P 500 futures which opened higher before also drifting lower, weighed down by big declines in “Magnificent 7” names.

You can see that in the one-minute tick chart  AUD/USD is the bar chart in black, S&P 500 E-minis in red. For most of the session, the two had a rolling hourly correlation above 0.5, suggesting moves in US stocks were being influential on the Aussie.

aud July 12 2024

Price action not wrong but questionable

Now, we know AUD/USD is often used as a barometer for broader risk appetite, but I must question why it should be dancing to the tune of megacap tech names when the real-world relationship is close to non-existent. It comes across as a little silly. It's not like the AUD tracked tech stocks higher, right?

As long as economic growth holds up, the prospect of multiple rate cuts from the Fed in the coming months should provide tailwinds for cyclicals. Therefore, the reversal in the Aussie comes across as going completely against fundamentals.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

Avoiding USD near-term after likely BOJ intervention

But I want to avoid trades involving the USD in the near-term following the suspected intervention from the Bank of Japan to support the yen on Thursday. In past episodes, the market has hoovered USD/JPY straight back up, acting to strengthen the dollar against most other currency names.

However, when you look at moves in some Aussie dollar crosses, such as EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD, its noticeable the EUR and GBP held most of their gains against the dollar during the session. That’s where the opportunity to fade looks more appealing. When prospects for the global economy are improving, it’s rare for the euro and pound to outperform the Aussie.

EUR/AUD bounce creates short setup

Looking at EUR/AUD on the four hourly timeframe, you could sell here or wait for a potential squeeze higher above 1.6080, allowing for a stop loss to be placed above 1.6090 for protection. The trade target would be the bottom of the existing range at 1.60271.

euraud july 11 2024

GBP/AUD fails again above 1.9100

Looking at GBP/AUD on the same timeframe, I’m inclined to sell at these levels with a stop above 1.9120 for protection, targeting a reversal through the 50-day moving average to horizontal support at 1.90535. If the target is reached, I’d assess whether to hold or cut. Realistically, if cyclicals get a tailwind behind them, there could be a lot more downside to come with 1.9000 and 1.8960 in focus.

gbpaud july 12 2024

If you take on either idea, consider lowering your stop loss or using a trailing stop should the trade move in your favour. Good luck!

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas EUR AUD GBP AUD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Today 10:40 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
Today 07:45 PM
Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
Today 04:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
Today 11:00 AM
EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 10:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

trading floor
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
By:
David Scutt
Today 11:31 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:40 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 03:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.