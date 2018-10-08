The chart below is the Australian Dollar price of Gold, certainly on a trending move following the Q3 lows in the $1610 price area.

The Australian dollar Gold price is set using the Australian dollar exchange rate against the US dollar and the underlying commodity price movements.

Currently the AUD is falling in value against the USD, so the parity price of Gold is increasing. The price of AUD Gold will move higher on a falling AUD exchange rate and or a rising US dollar Gold price.

The Weekly chart of USD Gold shows the current sweep down from $1370 highs to the Capitulation low made during August. The seven weeks following this significant low price has consolidated above $1,181 and is currently testing the short term trend-line. The Relative strength Indicator has turned up from the 30 level indicating a change in price momentum from down to up.

Let’s take a look at some of the Australian listed producers.

This comparison shows the potential for a trend change following the earlier 2018 move lower.

Although it seems Gold is not being used as a hedge against various events like inflation and financial instability in Turkey and Italy, the global consumption of Gold in Jewellery has reached all-time highs in the US and China and continues to be the highlight of the wedding season in India.

Recent Commitment of traders reports ( COT ) shows a growing interest in the long side of Gold positions.

One of the larger producers is Evolution Mining, EVN.

Evolution Mining Limited is engaged in operating, identifying and developing gold related mining projects in Australia and New Zealand. It owns and operates approximately seven gold mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Pajingo, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari and Edna May in Western Australia.

The weekly chart shows the price decline in line with both USD Gold and AUD Gold with significant support now showing at $2.68. This level is now the significant level of support, The Stop loss would be set at this level or a few cents below down to $2.60.

Northern star NST produces around 600,000 oz’s of gold on an annual basis. NST has exploration at Central Tanami Project in the Northern Territory, and exploration and development of gold deposits within Western Australia. The Company's segments include Paulsens, WA Australia, which is engaged in mining and processing of gold; Kundana, WA Australia, which is engaged in gold mining; Kanowna Belle, WA Australia

The underlying equity remains in a Primary UP trend with a continuation pennant currently forming. The key support level is $6.80. For a risk controlled trade a Stop would be required at $7.90.

The Relative strength Indicator remains above the key 50 level, but has turned down in line as this Pennant consolidation period has no current upward momentum, a further breakout higher would see this indicator turn higher.

St Barbara SBM Australian listed with offshore tenements.

St Barbara Limited is engaged in mining and the sale of gold, mineral exploration and development. The Company segments include Leonora and Simberi. The Company's Leonora Operations include the Gwalia approximately 1.2 million tons per annum processing plant and the Gwalia Underground mine. The Company's Simberi mine is on Simberi Island in Papua New Guinea, which includes gold and porphyry copper-gold targets.

The Daily chart of SBM also shows a capitulation low during late September with follow on recovery to set a higher low and the breakout of the down trend line.

An entry into the potential emerging up trend would be confirmed should price move over the last resistance level of $3.90.

Stops are set at a breakdown of the $3.55 level.

Relative strength remains over the key 50 level although rolling over as price consolidates.