﻿

Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?

AUD/USD has shrugged off the somber mid-week data, focusing instead on the surprise RBA rate hike as the most important driver for the pair...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 9, 2023 3:56 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD takeaways

  • The RBA’s rate hike earlier this week is overwhelming a run of disappointing economic data out of Australia and China.
  • China inflation data in Friday’s Asian session will be key for AUD/USD’s near-term direction.
  • AUD/USD is testing near-term resistance at 0.6710, a break above could expose the 200-day EMA or 0.6800.

Australian dollar fundamental analysis

It’s been a fascinating week for the Australian economy.

After the RBA shocked markets by hiking interest rates 25bps to 4.10% on Tuesday, we’ve seen a run of disappointing data that may have Governor Lowe and company second-guessing their decision:

  • Wednesday’s Q1 GDP came out at 0.2% q/q, a tick below the 0.3% reading expected.
  • Later that day, China (Australia’s biggest trade partner) revealed disappointing import and export figures for May.
  • In today’s Asian session, Australia reported a disappointing trade balance figure of its own, highlighted by a 5% fall in exports in April.

Looking ahead to Friday’s Asian session, AUD/USD traders will key in on China’s CPI and PPI inflation releases, which are expected to show essentially stagnant prices for consumers and an outright contraction in producer prices for the eighth consecutive month.

Australian dollar technical analysis – AUD/USD daily chart

audusd_daily_chart_australian_dollar_technical_analysis_20230608

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD has shrugged off the somber mid-week data, focusing instead on the surprise RBA rate hike as the most important driver for the pair. Perhaps in anticipation of a hawkish central bank surprise, the pair broke out of its bearish channel late last week and rates are now on track to rise for the fifth day out of the past six, gaining more than 200 pips over that period.

As we go to press, AUD/USD is testing a key short-term resistance level at 0.6710, the highest level the pair has traded at in a month. If bulls are able to maintain the momentum and take rates above that zone, a continuation toward the 200-day EMA at 0.6760 or the 3-month highs near 0.6800 could be next.

At this point, even a short-term pullback toward 0.6600 wouldn’t necessary flip the bias back in favor of the bears with key previous support in the 0.6575 area.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
Today 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
Today 01:42 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
Today 10:30 AM
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
Today 08:45 AM
GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?
Today 04:36 AM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
Today 04:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD analysis: Weak manufacturing PMIs boost early ECB rate cut calls
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:30 AM
    aus_10
    AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:54 AM
      aus_06
      AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:15 PM
        federal reserve stamp
        Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 06:53 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.