It’s been a good run for the Aussie but things seem to be at a significant turning point as a flood of AUD sell recommendations were put out this week. AUD/USD has lost significant ground since 1.0582 was traded April this year. Bank forecasts for 2014 have been slashed, and fundamentals all seem to be pointing to an adjustment to the downside. Current plays in the AUD/USD are very much skewed to US Dollar buying and AUD selling.

Despite the potential for short squeezing in the pair on any surprise data there are a few things we cannot ignore.

What are these factors and what is the time frame?

FED Tapering and the US Dollar trade

Arguably the most influential aspect of FX markets at the moment; this is still seen as the most possible catalyst for a move. The relentless story that predicted a taper in September (that ultimately did not happen) will have significant effects on the US Dollar once the inevitable trigger is pulled. Expect US Dollar strength across the board. Risk currencies like the Australian Dollar will likely be hit the hardest.

Dates to watch out for: 6th Dec Nonfarm payroll numbers/ 18th Dec FOMC

Note: Yellen is set to take over from Bernanke, she is thought be more relaxed about time frames for tapering. Market expectation still sits with March 2014 for the first taper. Unemployment numbers still have a target on their back in terms of Bernanke’s forward Guidance. 7% is the magic number.

RBA

There is no doubt that interest rate differentials are still very much weighed in the favour of the Australian Dollar carry trade but this differential in terms of expectations has been on the decline for some time. While others like Bank of England place forward guidance on when rates are likely to be raised, the RBA remains in an easing cycle with more rate cuts predicted in early 2014. RBA governor Glenn Stevens has mentioned he himself believes it’s only a matter of time before we see further weakness for the local unit. The rotation away from a mining focus and how well the other sectors adapt will weigh on his decision significantly. Despite some better than expected CAPEX numbers this month, there is still a long way to go.

Some traders have also speculated on RBA intervention to lower the high Australian Dollar which is also causing caution in the market.

Dates to watch out for: RBA December meeting Wednesday 3rd December (Swap rates predict around a 7% chance of rate cut in Dec) Many are looking to Feb for a cut from the RBA.

Chinese monetary tightening

Australia is very much exposed to China. While economic indicators have been looking more stable, China still looking like it is at maximum capacity in its current state. Restructuring is needed to move away from credit and investment and into consumer demand. Inflationary pressures will need to be addressed, and as such further Central Bank tightening seems inevitable. This in turn with restrict appetite in this region and have a follow through effect on already suffering commodity prices and Australian Dollar weakness.

Dates to watch out for: 9th Dec CNY CPI y/y 3.2% expected

Growth forecasts and economic indicators

Economic growth is expected to decelerate during 2014. Unemployment is set to rise, business confidence set to stagnate and the darling of the Australian economy – the mining sector is set to go into reverse. Not good prospects for the local unit.

Dates to watch out for: 4th Dec GDP 0.6% expected Q/Q

Emerging market sell off

The resistance of the Australian Dollar during the midst of an EM currency sell off was actually rather surprising but if we see further downside the AUD may not be able to hide another time around. The large macro change in global markets of the end of QE3 will not be able to keep EM currencies at the artificially high levels they are used to.

Local trade in play –AUD/NZD

The differential in Central Bank expectations has big effects on FX pairs. With the RBA thought to be still in their easing phase, the RBNZ are facing different pressures. Housing prices in the Kiwi economy have been putting the central bank in the spotlight for some time now. With mortgage restrictions already in place to try and curb inflationary pressures, they may have no choice but to hike rates in 2014- Creating further upside for the NZD compared with the AUD. While New Zealand is also largely exposed in Asia, there are some silver linings. With the restrictions lifted on the one child policy in China, NZ as a big milk exporter are set to benefit, and their terms of trade are looking better and better.

Levels to watch: 1.1130/50 in the short term targeting 1.10 longer term. 1.1200/50 seen as a likely entry point for those wanting fresh trades.