Australian and foreign companies building the massive LNG projects in Australia are unlikely to see profits on their investments even if oil prices moved up and prevailed in the region of US$60 a barrel over the next few years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"In a US$60 oil environment the Australian projects will continue, but you are probably not breaking even," said Costanza Jacazio, the IEA's senior gas expert, to the Australian Financial Review on a phone interview. "Will anything else in Australia proceed beyond this next portion of projects? I think in this environment it is very unlikely."

Her views are echoed by Dr. Fereidun Fesharaki, a Singapore-based energy forecaster and a former adviser to the prime minister of Iran: "I am looking at oil to average a maximum of $US75 a barrel over the next decade, and even then they just won't get a rate of return to justify the investment."

The key to the problem is that long term LNG supply contracts struck with Asian buyers are linked to Brent crude oil prices – which have fallen from US$105 per barrel to US$50 in the space of a year.

Australian companies that are partnering in the country’s LNG construction boom include Santos Ltd (ASX:STO), whose US$18.5 billion (AU$26.7 billion) Gladstone GLNG facility in Queensland will pipe its first gas within a few weeks, but questions regarding the project’s viability have already cost chief executive David Knox his job. On Friday, the Santos stock plunged 3.31 per cent to a 15 year low of AU$4.28 and closed at AU$4.38.

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG)’s Australian Pacific LNG project, also located in Gladstone, Queensland, will cost AU$24.7 billion, and is expected to commence production by end-2015. “In our Integrated Gas business, we are mindful that the significant fall in oil price, if sustained at current levels, will result in lower growth in cash flow and earnings than previously expected,” said Chairman Gordon Cairns last month. “It is therefore prudent for the Company to continue to focus on reducing operating and capital costs, realigning debt across the group entities and where appropriate divest assets, in order to increase Origin’s financial flexibility in the short to medium term.” Origin recently sold off its 53.1% stake in Contact Energy, a New Zealand power company, for AU$1.6 billion.

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) owns a 13% stake, which it purchased in December 2015 from Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), in the Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)-operated Wheatstone LNG project. The project is expected to deliver first gas in late 2016.

Moreover, these projects are likely to be delivering gas into a scenario of declining Asian demand, particularly China, where demand growth slowed in 2014 from an average 14 per cent a year to 8 to 9 per cent.

"I think there was a misconception that Asia would have taken whatever quantity of gas at any price," said Ms Jacazio. "That was the false premise against which many of these projects went ahead.”