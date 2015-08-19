According to Tim Buckley, director of energy finance studies at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), the Australian coal mining industry is in a structural decline as large multinational companies look to jettison coal assets, and India and China are no longer enamoured with Aussie coal.

Looking at the industry purely from a financial standpoint, and setting aside the environmental issues with coal, Mr. Buckley observed, after doing the numbers. that the industry had no money to invest.

"I am a financial analyst and I look at it purely from a financial perspective and I think the politicians should look at the facts,” Mr. Buckley said to ABC. "If you look at the absolute collapse of every listed coal company in the world, they don't have any money to invest. If anything, they are about to go bankrupt.

Observing that large companies such as BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP), Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) and Peabody Energy Corporation(NYSE:BTU) were all intent on divesting their Australian coal assets, Mr. Buckley observed that the financial markets had only coal mine sellers and no buyers.

Mr. Buckley also warned that according to his analysis, the Chinese and Indians were reducing their dependence on seaborne coal and this was a serious structural issue for Australia.

Mr. Buckley wrote separately in an IEEFA article on August 10 that India’s energy transformation signalled a likely end to its imports of coal. “Energy Minister Piyush Goyal has been so bold as to say the country can cease thermal coal imports entirely soon, an ambition that is utterly feasible,” wrote Mr. Buckley. “It’s likely, in fact, that India’s ambition to double its domestic coal production to 1,500 million tonnes per annum by 2021-22 will oversupply India by 400 million tonnes per year.”

Mr. Buckley wrote on August 13 in another IEEFA article that Indian mining group Adani had lost interest in the controversial Carmichael coal mining project in the Galilee Basin of northern Queensland. As evidence, Mister Buckley quoted from Adani’s latest quarterly earnings report: “With progressive policy measures by the [Indian] government, we believe that Adani Enterprises is better placed to tap the growth potential in domestic mining and renewable energy space.”

“I have not met anyone in the financial markets who thinks that the Galilee project is viable or probable,” Mr. Buckley added, while speaking to the ABC.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Australian government is pushing to amend environmental laws to prevent environmental groups from challenging mining projects in which they have no direct involvement – clearly a fall-out from the recent court rejection of the mining approval for the Adani group’s Carmichael coal mine.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been openly supportive of the Australian coal industry and a sceptic on climate change, the WSJ said.

“Are they more interested in the politics of the green movement and are they more interested in the preferences of the Greens Party or do they really care about the workers of Australia?’’ Mr. Abbott thundered at the Labor Party in Parliament Tuesday, according to The Australian

A survey published Tuesday revealed that 53 per cent of Australians thought Mr. Abbott’s government was not doing enough on climate change issues.

Nevertheless, the government appears to be oblivious that the coal-change train is leaving the station.