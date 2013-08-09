aussie weakens as rba lowers growth outlook traders eye uk trade balance data today 866652013

The RBA has lowered its growth outlook as the Australian economy transitions from the mining sector. This has caused AUD to weaken in the night […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 9, 2013 6:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The RBA has lowered its growth outlook as the Australian economy transitions from the mining sector. This has caused AUD to weaken in the night session but Chinese inflation being muted and leaving room for extra stimulus has given it a push back up to the day’s high.  In Japan we heard that the debt has exceeded 1 quadrillion yen, which makes Abe now mull over the idea of the sales tax rise to be pushed through.

A very dull day in the way of figures to be released, with the only one of interest being the GBP trade balance, expected at -8.4b. The market will be looking for a continuing of strong data to keep GBP on the up.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3375 1.3345 1.3300 | Resistance 1.3400 1.3415 1.3445


USD/JPY

Supports 95.80 95.45 94.80 | Resistance 97.00 97.25 97.55


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5520 1.5465 1.5435 | Resistance 1.5585 1.5645 1.5725 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.