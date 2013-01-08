aussie stocks pullback confession season commences 848422013

Australian stocks were lower by around 0.4% going into the final half hour of trading in Sydney. The next few weeks will feature “confessions” from […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2013 4:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian stocks were lower by around 0.4% going into the final half hour of trading in Sydney. The next few weeks will feature “confessions” from companies who know very well their continuous disclosure obligations and market consensus earnings estimates going into the February reporting period. Integrated Research (IRI) kicked off the confession season late yesterday, advising revenues were below expectations for the six months ending December and earnings would be lower compared to the prior corresponding period. The problem is the market is expecting double digit earnings growth for the company in the June 30 year end period, which will be hard to meet now and brokers are writing down their numbers.

IRI is probably the first in a whole list of companies to hose down expectations. Its shares traded down around 13% going into the close, clearly there is disappointment among traders that the recent price rally since September now seems unjustified. IRI is a software development and consultancy company with exposure to some very attractive products like mass corporate VOIP. It should be doing well, but the impact of lower government spending and paralysis among companies to start spending again is causing an earnings gap.

The rest of the ASX200 index is probably insulated from the above theme, with disappointment in sub $1bn market cap companies unlikely to change the direction of the ASX200 index. BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals are all key constituents and should continue benefiting from the solid iron ore price, particularly if it remains above US$150/tonne for a prolonged period of time. The big four Australian banks will benefit from a falling interest rate environment and with the exception of NAB, they should all report earnings within expectations. Newcrest Mining and Woodside Petroleum have room to rise, particularly the latter given prolonged high oil and energy prices.

Overall, the top 30 names on the Australian market represent around 70% of the index. There is unlikely to be much surprise in the earnings of these names, but those outside the top 30 will probably do it tough in meeting expectations over the next few months.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.