aussie job numbers are almost unbelievable 856192013

Australia added 71,500 jobs in February compared with market estimates of 9,000. We haven’t seen a miss this big in a long time. Economists need […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2013 12:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australia added 71,500 jobs in February compared with market estimates of 9,000. We haven’t seen a miss this big in a long time. Economists need to sharpen their pencils.

To put this figure into context, the United States with a population around 15x that of Australia, with record low rates and numerous rounds of quantitative easing, added 236,000 jobs during the same month. Australia’s unemployment rate stands at 5.4% which was flat on the prior month. The United States with all that job growth is still at 7.7% unemployment.

Many will dispute the accuracy of today’s Australian job report but the numbers are what they are. Jobs are being created and enough to offset a rise in the labour market as measured by the participation rate. House prices in major metropolitan Australian cities are improving, inflation is in check and the government still has aspirations to balance its budget in the next twelve months

This all means one thing – the 3% cash rate is unlikely to fall, unlikely to rise suddenly soon either and most likely to remain flat for another two or three months before things are re-evaluated. The Australian dollar is the major beneficiary here, up on the job report to last trade at 103.77 US cents. It’s buying 99.45 yen – again all one way traffic ever since late November last year

A high A$ isn’t all good news for Australia though, in fact on balance its more of a negative. The services economy continues to struggle and the central bank knows very well the epic task ahead of trying to contain the currency appreciation. The best it can do is talk it down, something RBA members undertook over the past few weeks, but today’s job reports almost completely abolishes that view.

Overall, a strong A$ is likely to persist, hurting domestic exporters, weakening the translated earnings of Australian companies generating earnings offshore and increasing the relative value of Australian stocks as measured by the ASX200 index – hence the 0.3% decline on the back of the job report.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.